Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins was named showrunner and executive producer of the 80th Golden Globe Awards, reports Deadline.

Dionne Harmon, president of Jesse Collins Entertainment has also signed on as an executive producer of the awards show.

“We are thrilled to have Jesse produce the historic 80th Golden Globes. His record of success puts him among the premier producers of live television events and we are looking forward to his ideas for capturing the excitement of the ‘Party of the Year’ in Beverly Hills,” said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA.

“We have a wonderful working relationship with Jesse and Dionne, who are tremendous creatives and producers and we look forward to partnering with them on this year’s Golden Globes as we officially kick off awards season in 2023,” said Dick Clark productions President Adam Stotsky added.

Collins and Harmon won Emmys as executive producer and co-executive producer of the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. The duo has also produced and co-produced the Oscars, the Grammys, American Music Awards, and BET Awards.

The Golden Globes will air live from the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on NBC and Peacock.