Actors Jodie Turner-Smith and Khadijha Red Thunder star in Canada Goose's all-female fall/winter ad campaign. Set in the highlands of Northern Scotland and shot by the iconic photographer Annie Leibovitz, the imagery is one of bold and brave women who embody the brand’s "Live in the Open" ethos while clothed in the brand's new women's outerwear offerings, including soft-to-the touch women’s parkas, jackets and vests in clean lines and flattering silhouettes.

The Marlow Parka, Marlow Coat, and Rayla Vest feature an adjustable and removable belt for a customizable fit, while also providing the versatility to dress up or down. The Aurora parka and Aurora Jacket have contoured quilting patterns and an interior drawcord to create a shape. Also, the Marlow jacket features clean quilt lines that flatter the figure, while the hem interior drawcord provides an adaptable fit and warmth retention.

The campaign showcases the power and impact of bringing together female talent both behind and in front of the lens. Turner-Smith and Red Thunder are known for using their platforms to challenge the status quo.

Turner is involved with Equality Now, a non-profit focused on establishing equality for women and girls everywhere.

“Above anything else, I feel the need to be true to myself and express that truth in everything that I do,” said Turner-Smith. “Now that I'm a mother, I feel most strongly about being a part of changing the image of what people say motherhood is and what it represents. I feel like there are these prevailing ideas that it's an either-or game—that you're either really fulfilled as a working person or you're a really good mom. I think that is possible to live a full expression of yourself and your joy—and be a mother.”

Red Thunder has been working on initiatives that focus on educational and mental health within the Native American community.

“My community means everything to me. I grew up dancing at powwows since the day I could walk, camping all summer long with my grandmother, going from one powwow to the next,” said Red Thunder. “My tribe is Chippewa Cree, my grandmother is from Saskatchewan, Canada, and I'm so grateful to have grown up experiencing such a beautiful, amazing culture.”

“As a brand, we strive to share powerful and meaningful stories with our audience and we are excited to celebrate our all-female cast because we want to inspire our female consumer to live boldly, and we also want to show her that she doesn’t need to compromise on style or performance," said Penny Brook, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Canada Goose

