Today marks what would have been the 105th birthday of EBONY and JET founder John H. Johnson.
The Arkansas city native, who was born in 1918, first made a name for himself in the publishing world when he established Negro Digest in 1942. Three years into circulation of the Chicago-based magazine, Johnson founded EBONY. The precedent-setting publication created for Black people would become a culture-defining and historic publication. With the founding of EBONY and JET, Johnson created two resources that would become reliable pillars of the Black community.
Commemorate his legacy with us by taking a look at a few photos taken of Mr. Johnson throughout his career.
Happy 105th birthday, Mr. Johnson!