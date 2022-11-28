Multiple Grammy-award winner Jon Batiste will perform at President Joe Biden's first White House state dinner, reports CBS News.

The event—which will highlight the long-standing tradition between the United States and France with President Emmanuel Macron as the guest of honor—will take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022. .

Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden, whose office is overseeing the dinner, expressed her excitement about Batiste's highly-anticipated performance.

"An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste's music inspires and brings people together," Valdivia said. "We're thrilled to have him perform at the White House for the first state dinner of the Biden-Harris administration."

Batiste is one of the most acclaimed musicians today. He studied jazz at the prestigious Juilliard School and founded his band Stay Human which boasts some of the most renowned musicians in the world.

For composing the score of Soul, Pixar's first animated film featuring a Black lead, Batiste won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Grammy Award and a BAFTA Film Award.

In 2021, Batiste released his album We Are to both critical and commercial acclaim, receiving eight Grammy nominations—going on to win four, including Album of the Year. He also was named to Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list this year.

Recently, after a successful seven-year run, he left his position as the musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Batiste will be the first New Orleans artist to headline a performance at the White House since former president George W. Bush had the Preservation Hall Jazz Band play in 2005.