JPMorgan Chase bank has terminated its working relationship with Kanye West and his Yeezy brand, reports Insider.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens shared a letter on Twitter confirming that the bank has cut ties with the rapper/designer.

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” her tweet read. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank."

pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

"We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JPMorgan Chase Bank, N. A (the "Bank") has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities,” the bank’s letter read.

The bank also asked West to transfer his business to another financial institution "before November 21" and "any accounts open past this date would be closed with the remaining funds returned via check."

Public backlash against West has been swift since he and Owens were seen wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts at his fashion show in Paris last week. The rapper has also come under fire for posting racially-charged statements on social media.

On Sunday, West was locked out of his Twitter account for making anti-Semitic remarks.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” his post read. ‘The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews also You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda.”

The tweet was removed shortly after West posted it for violating the platform’s rules and guidelines. Also, the tweet was replaced with another message that read, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

Also, West’s Instagram account was restricted last Friday for violating the platform's policies.