There's nothing like Black excellence on full display for the world, or the universe, to see. Juanita Brown Ingram, the Tennessee-born, Singapore-based attorney, was recently crowned Mrs. Universe. This year's pageant, which took took place August 21-August 25, was held in Miami, Florida

Brown Ingram's universe title win has been years in the making. In 2007, she became the first African-American woman to compete and win the title of Mrs. Indiana. In 2012, she became the first African-American Ms. World International. She also has the titles Mrs. Great Britain World 2011, Mrs. UK Universe 2013, and Mrs. UK International 2014 under her belt as well.

Juanita Brown Ingram, as most great pageant queens before her, is the perfect balance between beauty and brains. She is a proud graduate of HBCU Tennessee State University, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. She also holds an MBA and Jurist Doctorate degree from the University of Memphis.

As a member of the Black Greek Letter Organization, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.—a sorority rooted in public service—she is no stranger to the importance of giving back to her community. In the UK, she founded a chapter of the the nonprofit organization Dress for Success in Greater London.

In 2018, Brown Ingram, a woman of many passions and talents, founded Purpose Productions, a women-led production company that highlights diverse stories from the lens of BIPOC individuals in a manner that is authentic and empowering. And last year on Juneteenth, she launched Purpose Streaming, a platform that is home to informative and educational content that caters to BIPOC audiences.