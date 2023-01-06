Eric “Big E Mumford, husband of Judge Lynn Toler former host of Divorce Court and current host of Marriage Boot Camp, passed away on December 23, 2022.

Toler took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news writing, “I am in a million pieces.”

No cause of death has been revealed.

The couple met in 1986 and were married on April 6, 1989. In addition to Mumford’s four children from a previous marriage, he and Toler had two more children.

In an op-ed on Huff Post, she reflected on the many challenges she and Mumford overcame throughout their union.

“Marriage is quite the journey and things change all the time. But our marriage is better now because it is a mindful one,” she wrote. “We keep an eye on our competing needs. We no longer act on that right-now feeling without considering long-term consequences. We have made a conscious decision to be consciously married. We also have our fingers crossed.”

Despite her grief, she encouraged others in another post on Instagram to pay the price of love.

"Love survives loss. Beats the crap out of you in the moment, but good #love is worth great pain,” she wrote. “I wish you well. I hope you have a love that echoes forever in your heart and #family (thought they tend to work your nerves) that surrounds and grounds you. Give them all the #grace that YOU need from them.”

“I know when I am being raggedy. I need bushels of forgiveness and I am not afraid to apologize. Some suggest my name is really Lynn 'Oops, my bad' Toler.” her post continued.

“Love hard. Anger slowly. Be well. Oh, and tell 2023 to act right,” the post concluded.

We at EBONY extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Eric Mumford.