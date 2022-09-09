Designed to capture Barfield Brown’s signature sartorial-meets-streetwear aesthetic, the collection features 120 items across four seasonal refreshes. Drawing inspiration from her enviable closet, it features a range of wardrobe staples and statement pieces, including sleek matching sets, tailored trousers, and vibrant outerwear. All items will be available in an inclusive size range of XXS-4X, with the majority priced under $35.

“Designing this Future Collective collection really started with the essentials — great denim, bodysuits, blazers, jackets and pants that feel classic but versatile,” Barfield Brown explains. “I wanted these pieces to stand the test of time while still having cool details and silhouettes.”

Her best advice for styling any look? Dress for your body, and don’t be afraid to play around with different sizes to see how each piece falls on your figure. “Don’t worry about the number on the tag! It’s all about how it looks and feels on you,” she says.

Future Collective is one of the many ways Target continues to support and partner with Black entrepreneurs, creators and designers, further advancing its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitment. Barfield Brown's line is available to shop on Target.com and in select Target stores starting September 11.