If you thought that Kanye West would dial down his controversial behavior after losing several business partnerships, think again.

Kanye was suspended from Twitter after embedding a swastika in a Star of David symbol in a tweet, reports CBS News.

On Friday, Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed that Kanye's account was suspended.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Musk added he was suspending the account "for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me," in another tweet today.

Before his latest social media suspension, Kanye doubled down on his antisemitic remarks and shared his admiration for Adolf Hitler in an appearance on Infowars with far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Along with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Kanye continued to lean into antisemitic and white supremacist ideologies.

“I like Hitler,” he said with his face masked, “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

“The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world,” he continued. “I see good things about Hitler, also.”

This week, Kanye also appeared on Tim Pool’s conservative-leaning YouTube show and when he was challenged about his antisemitic statements, he abruptly walked out of the interview.

In related news, Parler announced that Kanye will no longer be acquiring the social media platform that’s a favorite of conservatives and far-right extremism.

Parlement Technologies, Parler’s parent company, issued a statement saying that the deal had been terminated.

"In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler," the company's statement read, "This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November."