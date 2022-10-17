Doubling down on his commitment to conservatism, Kanye West is acquiring Parler, a social media platform popular with the right wing, reports NPR.

Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, announced the agreement to sell the platform to West.

In a statement, the company announced “it has entered into an agreement in principle to sell Parler” to West, who has been “taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech."

"The terms of the proposed transaction would include ongoing technical support from Parlement and the use of private cloud services via Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure," the statement continued.

George Farmer, the CEO of Parlement Technologies said, “This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech."

West also released a statement about the purchase and his vision for the platform.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," he said.

Parler, which launched in 2018, has gained a reputation as a space where right-wing conspiracies thrive. After the site played a role in the Jan. 6, riots at the Capitol building last year, Google and Amazon denounced the service, rendering its app and website inaccessible.

The unexpected transaction comes after several controversies from West including both Twitter and Instagram locking West’s accounts over a series of antisemitic posts.

It was not disclosed how much West has agreed to purchase the social media site.