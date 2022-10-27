Donda Academy, the Christian private school established by Kanye West, has abruptly closed its doors for the rest of the year, reports Insider.

Jason Angell, the school’s principal, relayed the message to parents and guardians in an email, stating “At the discretion of our founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately.”

“Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner,” continued Angell.

Named after his late mother Donda West, tuition for the school was $ 15,000 a year, and students wore uniforms made by Balenciaga and West’s Yeezy brand. For students to be enrolled in the school, parents or guardians were required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

100 students were enrolled at the academy, with half attending on scholarships funded by West and his friends.

The school’s basketball team, which boasted some of the best high school players from around the country, was disinvited from a prominent tournament after the fallout from West’s antisemitic comments.

The news of Donda Academy’s closure follows the swift demise of West’s empire. Just this week, Adidas, Gap, and Vogue have all terminated their business relationships with him over his recent remarks. Additionally, Balenciaga and JP Morgan Chase Bank stated they would no longer be working with the rapper.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics and Aaron Donald of the Los Angels Rams also both announced on Tuesday that they are leaving Donda Sports, the agency founded by West.

.