Kanye West must find another way to express his views now that he’s been locked out of his Twitter account over anti-Semitic tweets, reports CNN.

In an email on Sunday, a spokesperson from Twitter said that West’s account was “locked for violating Twitter’s policies.”

On Friday, West claimed to be a victim of blackballing and targeted Jewish people in a now-deleted post.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” his post read. ‘The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti-Semitic because black people are actually Jews also You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone who opposes your agenda.”

The platform removed the tweet shortly after West posted it for violating the platform’s rules and guidelines. Also, the tweet was replaced with another message that read, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

The Anti-Defamation League criticized West for his comments in a series of tweets.

“The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period,” stated the the tweet from the Anti-Defamation League. “There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has.”

The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period. There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has. — ADL (@ADL) October 7, 2022

“Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism,” another tweet read. “All of these are antisemitic tropes that we break down in our #AntisemitismUncovered Guide at antisemitism.adl.org. Many of these myths have influenced @KanyeWest’s comments recently, and it’s dangerous.”

Additionally, West’s Instagram account was restricted for violating the platform's policies last Friday.

Meta did not disclose what content was removed and what content violated its rules