Kanye West is upset with Adidas and Gap and he wants the world to know about it.

According to HotNewHipHop, West took to social media to air out his grievances against both companies in a series of Instagram posts.

His first target was Alasdhair Willis, the creative director of Adidas, who he claims refuses to meet with him.

“To the creative director of Adidas Alasdhair Willis.” he wrote.” I’ve done songs with your father-in-law. How can you watch Adidas do what they’ve done to a fellow creative and not say anything and never even meet me or call me? Why did I have to do this in public?

"I COULD HEAR THE JOY IN MY TEAMS VOICES TODAY. ADIDAS DON’T WANT NO MORE SMOKE,” he said in another post.”THE MOVIE CREDIT’S ARE ROLLING. THIS WAR WASN’T ABOUT MONEY. Now it's time for Gap."

West then posted about the possible legal ramifications of sharing his issues with Gap on Instagram.

"Dear Ye, Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on Gap for another 10 days," he wrote.

If that wasn't enough, West called out a number of Adidas executives and took shots at Adidas SVP, Daniel Cherry III.

West has never been shy about going public with his issues with his business partners. Last month, West took issue with Adidas allegedly launching Yeezy Day and making design decisions without his consent.

In 2020, West signed a ten-year partnership deal with Adidas that remains in force until 2026.