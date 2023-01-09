Babymoons are one of the biggest trends sweeping not only the travel industry right now, but our social media feeds. The incomparable—and always keeping a job—Keke Palmer recently gave adoring fans a sneak peek into her recent pre-birth getaway with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The Nope star didn't list the exact location of her trip, but from the lush green backdrop and soothing ocean waves, it was certainly one filled with tranquility.

"I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation," Palmer said in her Instagram caption. "I learned to at least schedule things leisurely, so I have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season—which is, rest. This season, I am going to learn how to really take it easy. How to go slow, or slower than I have which is speedy for the average, because it definitely doesn’t mean my drive and passion will end. It will just transform and evolve through a different tool."

Babymoons are a great way for expecting parents to squeeze in one last getaway before the arrival of a new baby, while also unwinding and resetting before the busyness of parenthood kicks in. The idea is certainly not new, but experts are predicting it to be one of the biggest waves of 2023, especially as travel fully rebounds. Past celeb babymoons include: singer Jordin Sparks' getaway to Cancun before the arrival of her son in 2018, Mariah Carey's spa-focused California babymoon ahead of the birth of her twins, and Ludacris and wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue's island getaway in 2021.

And, if you're looking for ideas for your upcoming babymoon, we have a few suggestions for you.

Aruba

Exterior of The Ritz-Carlton Aruba. Image: courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Aruba.

With 40 beaches to choose from, Aruba is an excellent choice for a reset before baby. Not only that, but there are several luxurious hotel properties and resorts ready and willing to pamper mommy and daddy for a few days. The Ritz-Carlton, Spa Aruba is designed as a sanctuary of relaxation. Opt for the Naturally Nurtured Massage—ideal for expectant mothers after the first trimester—to nourish the body and skin with a gentle restorative and entirely tailored massage. Beyond your hotel, simply spend your time soaking up the Caribbean sun as you sip fruity mocktails and indulge in the island's cuisine, which is home to more than 90 nationalities.

Hawaii

Kauai, Hawaii. Image: Sebastien Gabriel/ Unsplash.

The Aloha state is always the perfect escape for those seeking a bit of calm. For the lush naturescapes similar to Keke's babymoon vibe, head to the island of Kauai. To truly lap in luxury, consider booking a stay at the Koloa Landing Resort at Po'ipu, Autograph Collection. The floor-to-ceiling windows will provide endless views of the beach, while the property is perfectly outfitted in calming, landscaped ponds. It's the best of both worlds.

Costa Rica

Rio Celeste waterfall in Costa Rica. Image: Matteo Colombo/Getty Images.

Costa Rica screams rejuvenation and zen. It's home to tons of wellness retreats throughout the year, and for good reason. From it's always in season fauna and flora, to dozens of healing waterfalls—it's the ultimate escape for welcoming parents. Spend your days walking barefoot along sandy black shores or retreat to a waterfall as you sip from a freshly chopped coconut. The W Costa Rica- Reserva Conchal is where you'll want to lay your head at night. It's tucked away amongst plenty of greenery, while still only being steps away from the beach.