Keke Palmer is going to be a mom and we are here for it!

The actress recently hosted Saturday Night Live and sent the viewing audience and social media into a frenzy after sharing the news of her pregnancy.

During her opening monologue, Palmer confirmed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, the older brother of Sarunas Jackson, who starred in Insecure.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she said and then revealed her baby bump for the world to see.

She went on to say that the rumors about her pregnancy were true and how hard it was to keep her pregnancy a secret while being in the public eye.

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she sad. "... But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

"Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I'm 29, I'm grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do,” she laughed.

Although she’s been quiet about her relationship with Jackson, she did share some details of her love life in an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show last November.

"It became more difficult to hide," she said about posting pics of Jackson on her Instagram. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy."

"It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not," she added.

Back in August 2021, Palmer and Jackson became “Instagram official” as a couple with an announcement of their love for each other.

“You’ve been a blessing from above,” Darius wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time.

“Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are,” he continued. “I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”