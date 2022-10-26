Saturday Day Night Live legend Kenan Thompson will return to host the People’s Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.

Nominations for the 2022 the People's Choice Awards were announced, and some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry including Beyonce, Zendaya, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were among the nominees.

Fans across the globe can vote for their favorite movies, shows, albums and stars in 40 categories. The Concert Tour of 2022 returns as a category this year with the resurgence of live entertainment.

In a statement, Thompson expressed his excitement about hosting the annual ceremony.

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” he said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be nominated. Shout out to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!!”

“Last year, Kenan brought an irreplaceable energy to the People’s Choice Awards. His enthusiasm and passion for the pop culture and the fans was palpable and translated in the room and on-screen,” said Cassandra Tryon, SVP, of Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to welcome Kenan back and see what he has up his sleeve for this year’s show.”

In September, Thompson hosted the Emmy Awards. He is currently in his 20th season on SNL, making him the longest-running cast member in the history of the iconic show. He’s received four nominations and won for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2018 for the SNL song “Come Back, Barack.”

For two seasons, Thompson starred in and executive produced the NBC comedy series Kenan. At this year's People’s Choice Awards, he is nominated in the TV category for his work on SNL.

Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will get the evening's festivities started on the red carpet at 7:00 pm ET/PT on E!

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air simultaneously on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9:00 pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.