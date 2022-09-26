Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya broke his previous world record by 30 seconds to finish the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:09 on Sunday, reports NPR. Four years ago, he set the record on the same course.

After Kipchoge crossed the finish line, the second-place runner finished almost five minutes later.

"My legs and my body still feel young," Kipchoge said after his incredible feat. "But the most important thing is my mind, and that also feels fresh and young. I'm so happy to break the world record."

Considered one of the greatest long-distance runners of all time, Kipchoge has won a total of 15 marathons.

Last year, he won an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games, becoming only the third man to win back-to-back gold medals in the event. The 37-year-old is looking forward to defending his Olympic title at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“There’s still more in my legs,” Kipchoge said.

In the women’s marathon, Ethiopia's Tigist Assefa won first prize by setting a course record of 2:15:37—18 minutes faster than her previous best and the third fastest time ever.

"I wasn't afraid of my rivals, even though they had faster times than me," Assefa said after the race.

45,527 runners from 157 nations were registered to take part in the first Berlin Marathon since the global pandemic began.