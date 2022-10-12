Grammy-nominated singer and actress Ketty Lester has been selected for induction into the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame, reports the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. She is one of six inductees in the Class of 2022.

Born Revoyda Frierson in Hope, Arkansas, she changed her name while attending San Francisco State College and launched her career as a singer.

While performing in the city's Purple Onion Club, she was discovered by the legendary Cab Calloway and later toured Europe and South America with his orchestra.

In 1961, her hit single "Love Letters" peaked in the top 5 charts in the U.S. and the U.K. The song received a Grammy nomination in the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance category. She would record several singles and albums for various record labels.

Establishing herself as a television actress in the 1970s, Lester appeared on Sanford and Son, The Waltons, starred as Helen Grant on Days of Our Lives (1975–77), as Hester-Sue Terhune on Little House on the Prairie (1977–83), Hill St. Blues, and many more shows.

On the big screen, she starred in Uptight, Blacula, Uptown Saturday Night, The Prisoner of Second Avenue, and House Party 3.

In 2020, she released her memoir Ketty Lester: From Arkansas to Grammy Nominated 'Love Letters' to Little House on the Prairie.

Lester said she celebrated her 88th birthday in August with more than 200 gifts and birthday cards from fans worldwide.

"I'm grateful to all of my fans, wherever they may be," Lester said in a recent interview. "I'm just grateful for all of the people that remember me and remember that I do exist and I'm still alive and well."

Charles Stewart, Chairman of the Black Hall of Fame, expressed his excitement about having the event in person for the first time in two years because of COVID-19.

"Our 2022 class of inductees continues the tradition of showcasing the tremendous talent that Arkansas produces," Stewart said. "The COVID-19 pandemic paused our plans in 2020 and again in 2021, so we look forward to an amazing ceremony for our inductees, their family and friends, and others as we celebrate the return to the Robinson and 30 years of recognizing some of our state's best."

Inductees also include include Sherman Banks, Dr. Joe L. Hargrove, Hattie Hill, James Thrower, and the late Gertrude Newsome Jackson.

The ceremony takes place on October 15 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock, Arkansas.