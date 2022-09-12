Jameel Mohammed, founder and designer of Khiry, presented the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 collection at The Freehand Hotel in New York City on September 10, 2022.

The presentation was a continuation of his “Fights Reveal Futilities” collection from last season, which spoke to political violence and the highs and lows of Black liberation throughout history. For spring, Mohammed's presentation, which he called “Chapter 3: Fragile, Facile, Futile, Fruitful? Fantasies,” drew inspiration from the African diaspora and reflected upon the life and culture of our people.

A look from the Khiry Spring 2023 Presentation. Image: Gregoire Avenel (of Dan Lecca’s team).

The collection featured a hodgepodge of lingerie, upcycled university gear, furry handcuffs and national patches. Mohammed utilized the medley to optimal effect, focusing on letting his imagination run through ideals, such as look 7, which he labeled "Rags to Riches" or look two which he called "Masc for Masc" and featured his friend designer Jerome Lamaar in a football jersey embellished with a lime green tulle skirt to show the blending of masculine and feminine affectations.

Mohammed's designer pal Jerome Lamar in look #7 from the Khiry Spring 2023 Presentation. Image: Gregoire Avenel (of Dan Lecca’s team).

Out of all the key fashion moments at Khiry, what really caught our eye was Mohammed’s signature knot, a technique he developed at the Southside Chicago YMCA as a child. Seen throughout the collection, whether as straps or as a connecting point from top to bottom, for the designer, the strength of the knotting represents the resilience of Black people.