The Brooklyn Nets have suspended guard Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games for declining to say he’s not antisemitic, reports ESPN.

In an official statement, the team said that Irving is "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets."

"We were dismayed today when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity—but failed—to clarify," the Nets said in a statement.

“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team,” the statement continued.

Following criticism for moving too slowly on the matter, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement expressing his disappointment in Irving’s actions.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material,” Silver said. ‘While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Meeting with the media after the Nets practice on Thursday afternoon, Irving admitted that some things in Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America were false, but he didn't express remorse for posting the link.

"I'm not the one who made the documentary," Irving said.

When asked if he had anti-Semitic beliefs, he never said no.

"I cannot be anti-Semitic if I know where I come from," Irving said.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League responded to Irving's media session on Twitter.

"The answer to the question 'Do you have any antisemitic beliefs' is always "NO" without equivocation, “ Greenblatt tweeted. "We took @KyrieIrving at his word when he said he took responsibility, but today he did not make good on that promise. Kyrie clearly has a lot of work to do."

On Wednesday, Irving and the Nets announced that each would be donating $500,000 to anti-hate causes in conjunction with the Anti-Defamtion League. After the Nets announced the suspension, Greenblatt stated that the organization would not accept Irving’s donation.

"We were optimistic but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it's clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. @ADL cannot in good conscience accept his donation,” he wrote on Twitter.

After refusing to apologize for almost a week despite the firestorm that his tweet caused, Irving finally relented late Thursday night and offered an apology on Instagram.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” his post read. “ I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti-Semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all."

In the post, he also acknowledged that the film, "contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions."

The Nets said Irving's suspension would last "until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct."

Irving begins his suspension on Friday night as the Brooklyn Nets face the Washington Wizards.