Since 2013, designer LaQuan Smith has been blessing the fashion world with sultry, jaw-dropping pieces that bring out alter-ego confidence. At his latest New York Fashion Week show, held at the Intrepid Sea, Space, & Air Museum on the Hudson River, Smith was determined to deliver another next-level collection.

“When people come to a LaQuan Smith show or party, they’re leaving with an enticing, vibrant experience, so I wanted to give that exact thing,” the designer shared, explaining his vision for the show.

LaQuan Smith spring collection. Image: Selwyn Tungol. LaQuan Smith spring collection. Image: Selwyn Tungol. LaQuan Smith spring collection. Image: Selwyn Tungol.

For Spring '23, Smith was influenced by his recent travels to Morocco and the idea of interpreting elements of nature, including “wind, air, and movement.” Top models, including Winnie Harlow and Cindy Bruni, sported sleek ponytails and strutted down the runway in fluid chiffon fabrics inspired by the hues of the Moroccan spice market.

“This collection was all about sensuality, female formality and really having a sense of freedom and fluidity,” Smith shared. “This season was a great creative challenge for me because I kind of had to think much lighter, much softer.”

LaQuan Smith spring collection. Image: Selwyn Tungol. LaQuan Smith spring collection. Image: Selwyn Tungol. LaQuan Smith spring collection. Image: Selwyn Tungol.

Typically, the brand’s designs make for a killer evening wardrobe but this latest collection gave more daytime offerings, including a head-turning patent yellow trench and sexy, body-con black dresses. The looks were adorned with a number of embellishments including bralettes made of metallic wings, shimmery cargo pants and bejeweled lace. Metal body plates shaped like nipple piercings added even more edge to the daring collection.

“My woman is in a space where she needs air right now, it’s all about movement and fluidity,” the New York-born designer detailed in the show notes. “It’s about the female form, about sensuality and femininity, that is what we’re here to celebrate today.”