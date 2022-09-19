For the first time in franchise history, the Las Vegas Aces are champions after defeating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, reports ESPN. The Aces took the series 3-1, giving the city of Las Vegas its first major professional sports championship.

The Aces were in control for most of the game and fought off many rallies by the Sun. Aces guard Riquna Williams connected on two three-pointers to put a halt to the Sun's late comeback in the final minutes of the game and to seal the win.

Chelsea Gray scored 20 points and was named the WNBA Finals MVP. After the game, she said that losing in the semifinals to the Phoenix Mercury last season motivated the team for this season’s championship run.

"We didn't like that feeling we had last year," Gray said."It was a tough moment but it built character. It was setting something up for the following year."

Considered an All-Star game snub earlier this season, Gray said that winning the championship was all that mattered.

“They can keep the All-Star jersey,” she said, “I got the ring!”

The 2022 season was full of accolades for the Aces. They tied for the league's best regular-season record at 26-10 and earned the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. Also, they won the in-season Commissioner's Cup trophy, and A'ja Wilson was voted MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and first-team All-WNBA.

Becky Hammon, who previously was an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA, was named Coach of the Year and became the first person in WNBA history to win a title in her first season as a head coach. She spoke with pride about Wilson’s growth as a player.

"And really, she's just now entering her prime years," Hammon said. "Think about the learning curve, even just this year. She learned some things entirely new, defensively and offensively. For her to excel like this, I'm excited about the upcoming years because of the foundation she's put in. Her game is going to continue to expand. I really don't know how good she can be, but she's already here ... I wouldn't put a cap on her.”

Wilson is looking forward to more championships for the Aces in the future.

“I've felt like Vegas set the standard in the league for how a franchise should be," Wilson said. "When you have an owner like Mark [Davis] who is so dialed in ... the sky's the limit for this franchise."

As the city of Las Vegas prepares for its first championship parade, Wilson has some ideas for the celebration.

“Get ready,” she said. “We’re skiing across the Bellagio fountains!"