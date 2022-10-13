Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing a photographer following Monday's loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City, reports ESPN.

On Wednesday, the charges were filed in the Municipal Court of Kansas City.

According to the report, Adams was cited for an "intentional, overt act" that inflicted "bodily injury.”

The man who was later identified by police as Ryan Zebley, “suffered whiplash, a headache, and a possible minor concussion,” as a result of the incident. Zebley was working as a freelance photographer covering Monday Night Football for ESPN.

"[The victim] made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police," stated the incident report. "The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening."

During his postgame news conference, Adams offered an apology for his role in the altercation.

"Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy (camera person) running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that."

Josh McDaniels, head coach of the Raiders, came out in support of Adams describing the postgame incident as “ an unfortunate situation."

"We obviously don't want any of our guys to be doing anything like that," McDaniels said. "He knows that. He's very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don't think there was any intent behind it, on his part.”

Although he has not been suspended by the Raiders, Adams may be disciplined by the NFL.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to six months in jail or a fine of up to $1,000.