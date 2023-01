The great thing about leather pants is that they’re a transitional piece of clothing. They can be worn every season, including summer if you're about that life. Plus, they come in a variety of colors, prints, patterns and silhouettes. Ignore the old rule that your leather trousers need to be skintight and hug every curve of your body. It's also cool to wear them relaxed, baggy or oversized.

Below are 12 leather pants for you to wear now—or later.

Manokhi Blaze Slim Fit Leather Trousers Price: $986 Shop at Farfetch

Zara Full Length Faux Leather Pants Price: $30 Shop at Zara

Marine Serre Flared Leather Trousers Price: $788 Shop at Farfetch

Staud Ezra Pant Moss Vegan Leather Price: $395 Shop at Staud

House of CB Lace-Up Faux Leather Trousers Price: $135 Shop at Nordstrom

Wandler Color-Block Leather Wide-leg Pants Price: $1205 Shop at Net-a-Porter

A.L.C. Emilio Vegan Leather Pant Price: $198 Shop at A.L.C.

Nanushka Lucee Vegan Leather Straight-leg Pants Price: $298 Shop at Net-a-Porter

Elie Tahari Vegan Leather Wide Leg Pants Price: $119 Shop at Saks Off 5th

Veronica Beard Beverly Skinny Flare Pant Price: $328 Shop at Veronica Beard

Lapointe Stretch Faux Leather Belted Pant Price: $990 Shop at Lapointe