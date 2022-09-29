LeBron James is looking to dominate another sport.

The NBA megastar is expanding his business portfolio with the purchase of a professional pickleball team, reports CBS News.

Along with James, fellow NBA players Draymond Green, Kevin Love and James' business partner Maverick Carter are listed as new owners in Major League Pickleball. Also, LRMR Ventures, the investment firm SC Holdings, Relevant Sports Group CEO Daniel Sillma, and SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera are a part of the ownership group.

In an official statement, the league announced its newest owners.

"The new ownership group announced today brings unparalleled experience and impact across sports, media, entertainment, and branding," stated the league's press release. "With this group, MLP aims to expand the community beyond its current participants into more diverse communities globally."

MLP founder Steve Kuhn said the league is expanding from 12 to 16 teams but did not reveal which team the group purchased.

"Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, building communities in cities and towns all over the world," said Kuhn in the announcement. "This investment and the platform that this group provides will significantly help us with our goal to reach 40 million pickleball players by 2030."

Invented in the state of Washington in 1965, pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis and ping pong as players use paddles to hit a plastic wiffle ball back and forth over a net. Currently, pickleball courts are available across the U.S. and Canada in recreation centers, parks, schools, and more.

With 4.8 million players across the country in 2021 and boasting a 15% increase from 2020, pickleball is now the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

James’ business acumen is just as impressive as his 20-year NBA career. The Spring Hill Company, his entertainment platform which produced Space Jam: A New Legacy, is worth an estimated $300 million. He also has ownership in the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park and the Liverpool Football Club. Beats by Dre, Tonal, Lyft and the sports nutrition company Ladder, are some of his other investments.

Back in June, it was announced that the future Hall of Famer made history as the first active NBA player to become a billionaire.