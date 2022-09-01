NBA icon LeBron James has two sons, Bronny and Bryce, who are on the fast track to athletic stardom and he hopes to play with them in the league.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, LeBron, now a billionaire entering his 20th year of pro basketball at age 37, has been adamant about wanting to play with his sons. If they make it happen, it would mark the first time a father-son played together in an NBA game, and only the fourth time in U.S. men’s sports (after Gordie Howe played with Mark and Marty Howe in the NHL; Ken Griffey played with his son Ken Griffery Jr in the MLB; and Tim Raines played with his son Tim Raines Jr. in the MLB).

LeBron hopes to make history by becoming the only father to play with his sons in the NBA.

“I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff. I do the math—2027? " he said, nodding at Bryce. “I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

“I put it in the air because I like to talk to the basketball gods out there and see if things can come to fruition,” he said. “I’ve always set out goals in my career, talked to the basketball gods, and they’ve listened to all of them. Hopefully they can listen to this last one, too.”

Bronny, 17 and currently ranked as a four-star recruit, spoke about finding his own identity outside of the large shadow cast by his father.

“I would always get nicknames. Bronny just stuck with me. But I also want to build my own narrative and take my own path and not have the same LeBron LeBron path.”

Savannah, the boy's mother and LeBron’s wife, talked about the expectations of her sons as future NBA stars.

“And who’s to say that he won’t [reach those heights]?” she asks. “But don’t blanket me with my dad’s achievements and think that automatically I’m supposed to do the same thing, or even surpass it. Let me do me.”