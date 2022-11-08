Heritage denim brand Lee Jeans has just released a capsule collection with Black-owned prep wear brand The Brooklyn Circus. Taking from Lee’s classic workwear and western roots, the Lee x BKc collection uses archival Lee silhouettes with the unique vision of BKc. Inspired by the history of Black cowboys, Ouigi Theodore, the founder and creative director at The Brooklyn Circus, worked closely with the Lee design team to thread the significance of Black cultural influence on the West throughout.

Image: courtesy of Lee.

"Power to the people. We aim to tell the story of our community through meaningful partnerships like this one with Lee, the Brooklyn Circus finds inspiration in the pages of history, so collaborating with a heritage brand like Lee to highlight the history of the Black working west made perfect sense.” says Theodore.

Image: courtesy of Lee.

“Lee can tap into different cultures because we were there in real time. Concepting this collaboration was very exciting as we worked to blend western and workwear with urban sophistication while keeping the integrity of each, every detail from the Japanese selvedge denim to the Melton wool fabric and exclusive patterns and pallets twist these two stories together. The final result is a unique collection that makes you say, ‘Wow, this is so new and fresh,” says Sedgwick Cole Jr, Lee Global Director of Men’s Design,

Image: courtesy of Lee.

Featured in the capsule collection is a cowboy jacket that takes after the iconic 101 Cowboy jacket of yesteryear. The updated model brings classic heritage style elements to the modern city. Next up if you’re looking to be on trend this fall/winter there’s a unisex varsity jacket that is a coveted staple of The Brooklyn Circus that is made up of wool melton and leather. The varsity jacket incorporates a one-of-a-kind embroidered illustration of a Black cowboy. Lastly, the "Whizit" overall honors Lee's heritage as the first apparel brand to use zippers in clothing. Created from selvedge denim, it pays homage to the workers who built America.

Prices range up to $1200. The collection can be purchased at thebkcircus.com.

Image: courtesy of Lee

Lee x The Brooklyn Circus Whizit Zip Bib Overall In Brown Selvedge, $350, lee.com

Image: courtesy of Lee

Lee x Brooklyn Circus Long Sleeve Tee In White, $110, lee.com