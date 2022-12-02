Everyone has that friend who is always in line with new trends and has a pulse on what the coolest celebrities are up to. There are a bunch of celebs these days who are successfully launching their own product lines. From spirit collections to home decor from your favorite stars, there are multiple options to consider.

Become the favorite in your circle and check out these celeb-owned brands to give to your people.

Better World Fragrance House by Drake

Better World Fragrance House Carby Musk, $80, betterworldfragrancehouse.co. Image: courtesy of Better World Fragrance House

Drake always knows how to please the masses. His brand Better World Fragrance House has crafted luxury scents that allow you to feel like "The Boy" himself. For the person in your life who loves to indulge in rich scents or may have recently moved into a new home, this gift will help them to pinpoint a personal signature scent for their abode.

Spice by Tia Mowry

Spice by Tia Mowry Savory Saffron 12-Piece Honey Gold Fine Ceramic Dinnerware Set, $40, walmart.com. Image: courtesy of Walmart.

Entertainer Tia Mowry knows what's up when creating moments that both pop and are aesthetically pleasing. For a loved one who loves to chef it up and host often, this vibrant ceramic dinnerware set is a worthwhile contender that can be enjoyed for years to come.

Sweet July Weekender Bag by Ayesha Curry

Sweet July Woven Linen Weekender bag, $179, sweetjuly.com. Image: courtesy of Sweet July

Ayesha Curry is known for her chic takes on home and lifestyle staples. Her Sweet July woven linen Weekender bag is both stylish and multi-dimensional. It's a solid gift to give someone who frequently travels or likes to be fashionable and organized on the go.

Death Row Records Red Wine

Death Row Records Red Wine, $25, deathrowrecordswine.com. Image: courtesy of Death Row Records Wine

The music label Death Row Records, once the home Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Tupac, is widely known as one of the main pillars of hip hop. Capturing the nostalgia of the era, the label established a limited-edition wine collection in its honor.

Monogram Cannabis Company by Jay-Z

Monogram Cannabis Company Loosies Pre Roll Pack, $40, monogramcompany.com. Image: courtesy of Monogram Cannabis Company.

As cannabis becomes more socially accepted in the United States, it's important to support Black-owned sources in this industry. Jay-Z's positively disruptive Monogram Cannabis Company prioritizes experiential elements and conscious consumption for enjoying weed. For your friend who likes to occasionally mellow out, this gift will most like likely be a blazing hit.

RayCon Headphones

Ray J's RayCon brand offers a variety of audio products that amplify and refine individual listening experiences. For your bestie who likes be discreet and fly, these earbuds will allow them to comfortably enjoy listening to a podcast or new single from their favorite artist while multitasking throughout the day.