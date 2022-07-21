Fashion Designer Aurora James Unveils First-Ever, Chevy Blazer Electric Vehicle

This week, Chevrolet revealed the all-electric 2024 Blazer EV, expanding the brand’s growing electric vehicle (EV) portfolio. To celebrate the sleek design of the modern SUV, Chevy announced a new partnership with fashion designer Aurora James, founder of eco-friendly label Brother Vellies, to discuss the design elements of the vehicle and the importance of going “electric.”

In an effort to make EV ownership more accessible, the midsize Blazer EV boasts a seamless experience, including premium performance and environmental protections. With design and engineering developed to live up the highest industry standards, the vehicle features Chevy’s latest charging, infotainment and driver-assistance technologies that work together holistically, offering customers greater convenience, comfort and confidence when it comes to making the transition to an all-electric vehicle.

Senior Creative Designer Justin Salmon with the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS ($45,000).

(Photo by Dan MacMedan for Chevrolet).

Engineered to compliment every lifestyle, the SUV also totes a GM-estimated range of up to 320 miles on a full charge, Super Cruise5 hands-free driving technology for compatible roads, a large, intuitive 17.7-inch-diagonal customizable touchscreen, full LED exterior lighting, and a seamless EV experience designed to complement virtually every lifestyle.

In a short clip posted on Instagram, James teams up with a Chevy designer, Justin Salmon, where they do a ‘walk around’ of the car and talk about the sleek aesthetic of the vehicle and their shared appreciation for the car’s “dramatic profile” and “attention to the details which sets [the car] apart in design.”

Today James speaks with EBONY about her partnership with Chevy, her commitment to protect the environment, and where she plans on road trippin’ this summer.

EBONY: As a shoe designer, you have an impeccable eye for silhouettes and color. What details about the design of the Chey Blazer EV appeal to your personal aesthetic?

Aurora James: I was really blown away, in general, by the shape and lines of the vehicle. Of course, I loved the interior. I’m a materials girl – just seeing the boldness of the color and being able to feel the texture genuinely made me feel like I was inside of an accessory when in the car.

How important is it for you to drive an all-electric car to reduce gas emissions? Especially when climate protection is under attack politically?

I live in a household that definitely has its fair share of climate anxieties, so we are constantly looking for ways to reduce our carbon footprint. As individual consumers, it feels helpful to play our part and being able to drive an EV that is just as comfortable and fun as any other vehicle I’ve driven in the past is a really great way to continue getting around and enjoy yourself while doing it.

The vehicle has some fabulous intuitive technologies. What are some of the new tech features that you are most excited about/use the most?

Well, I have a track record of really humanizing inanimate objects, so I personally really loved the light sequences that the car does when you arrive and leave. I thought it was super fun.

Typically, people envision that large SUVs are only useful if you have a house full of kid but the extra storage goes a long way for everyone, especially for a designer and brand owner like yourself…what do you use the additional room for?

I do genuinely look at my car as a giant purse that moves around the world with me – carrying a lot of shoe options or samples. Of course, I always have my tennis rackets, tennis bags, and a change of clothes. You name it.

I think this is how we are all living our lives these days, wanting to be ready for anything like being outdoors or taking advantage of free time when we can. For me, that looks like going for a hike or a run, a spontaneous workout, or a spur-of-the-moment picnic. I like having a basket to be ready for those moments. That’s important to me.

You’re based in sunny Los Angeles, where are you most excited to road trip this summer?

Such a great question! There are so many road trips that I love. I plan to drive down to Las Vegas, which I think the people likely wouldn’t expect from me. I always have a very different Las Vegas experience.

For one, I love driving across the desert to get there because there are so many incredible things to see along the way, including great public art. Second, the vintage shopping is out-of-this-world! As I’m sure you can imagine with all the incredible headliners, acts and personalities who come into the city. Some of that they leave behind is really incredible. As someone who loves to shop vintage, be it in fashion or in home goods, seeking out good vintage pieces is one of the most thrilling things to me. I love a good road trip in order to find those things – especially if I know that I’m doing it in an EV and that my carbon footprint is on the lower side.