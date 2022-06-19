|10 Jams Dedicated to Fatherhood|DJ B-Hen Shares a Cookout Playlist to Celebrate Juneteenth and Black Joy All Summer Long|Juneteenth: Explaining the Unsung Holiday (Menu and Playlist Included)|Celeb Dads and Their Kids: A Visual Fest of Fatherly Love|The Cast of ‘Martin’ Reflect on the Show’s Impact Three Decades Later|EBONY Remembers the Life and Legacy of Burrell Communications Media Titan Linda Jefferson|The World Health Organization to Rename Monkeypox Over Concerns of Racism Stigma|Ohio Police Lieutenant Awarded a $2 Settlement in Racial Discrimination Case|Stephen Curry Wins Finals MVP as the Golden State Warriors Win the 2021-22 NBA Title|Target’s Latest Decor Collection Is a Celebration of Masterful Black Artists

DJ B-Hen Shares a Cookout Playlist to Celebrate Juneteenth and Black Joy All Summer Long

DJ-BHen-Playlist
Image: Felisha Carrasco
  • This month, B-Hen kicked off “Joy of June” tour: a series of nationwide black parties celebrating Black excellence.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Celebrity DJ Brian Henry (also known as B-Hen) has spun for all the greats from Beyoncé and Cardi B to Pharrell and even Barack and Michelle Obama. In addition to high profile gigs, he also founded the B-Hen Block Party, traveling from coast to coast to give select cities a taste of the live action, and a chance to step outside, dance, and enjoy music. 

B-Hen-Block-Party
Image: courtesy of Felisha Carassco

This month, he kicked off “Joy of June” tour: a series of local events, programming and experiences across the country that celebrates the vibrancy of Black joy, identity, and self-expression all summer long. The tour is in partnership with Diageo brands, including Smirnoff, Crown Royal, and DeLeon Tequila, to toast to the creative voices powering change across local communities.  Speaking on tour B-Hen says, “Those attending can expect a celebration of Black joy and Black Excellence. Our community is doing so many amazing, beautiful and positive things — and we’re here to celebrate all of it. Our DJs play music from across the Diaspora thats gets you dancing all night long.”

As an expert in ‘turning up’, B-Hen created a custom cookout playlist for Ebony readers, and a guide to bringing your Juneteenth celebration to life. 

DJ B-Hen Block Party. Image: courtesy of Felisha Carassco.

Keep It Simple

Hosting a successful black party is all about making people feel welcome and keeping it low-key explains B-Hen. “It’s actually the elements that we remove from the event, which makes it so lively. We are the antithesis of the typical nightlife experience…there’s no sections, no guest list, bottle service, and NO VIP. This encourages us to be present in our own bodies and to the beauty in others. Love and freedom reverberates from the sounds of the DJ; creating connection through music. Without a doubt, this is the epitome and essence of The B-Hen Block Party.”

Bring the vibes

Music and food are undoubtedly the heart of any celebration, especially Juneteenth. B-Hen says a great playlist celebrates culture, evokes nostalgia, and makes people feel something. “Every great playlist pays Homage to Harmony. Harmony that allows each song to energetically and seamlessly flow into the next, and homage that pays tribute to Black musicians who’ve curated the soundtrack of our lives.”

B-Hen’s Custom Playlist for Ebony

Lakeside: Fantastic Voyage

Tshego, King Monda, Mfr Souls: No Ties (Amapiano Remix) 

Beyoncé, Shatta, Wale & Major Lazer: Already

Duckwrth ft Shaun Ross: Power

Ja Rule ft Lil Mo & Vita: Put it On Me 

Kendrick Lamar: I Love Myself 

Erykah Badu: Fall in Love

The Fresh Prince & Jazzy Jeff: Summer Time 

The Stylistics: People Make The World Go Round 

Anita Baker: Same Ole Love 

Lakeside: Fantastic Voyage

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.