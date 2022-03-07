|Editor’s Pick: This Must-have Book Features Portraits of 40 Remarkable Black Men|The Retrial of Bakari Henderson, Who Was Killed by a White Mob in Greece, to Begin Soon|A Guide for Shopping Secondhand Furniture Like a Pro|Women’s History Month: Harlem School of the Arts Founder Dorothy Maynor Is Peak #BlackGirlMagic|5 Pro Tips to Revive Your Fitness Routine|Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Set to Star and Produce ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel|WNBA Star Brittney Griner Has Been Detained in Russia|Johnny Brown, Who Played Nathan Bookman on ‘Good Times,’ Passes Away at 84|These CBD Brands Will Help You Feel Your Best|Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and Lena Waithe to Release ‘Gifted & Black’ Documentary Inspired by Verzuz

Editor’s Pick: This Must-have Book Features Portraits of 40 Remarkable Black Men

Y'lan Noel. Image: courtesy of Jaimie Milner.

Breakout photographer Jaimie Milner captured portraits of 40 remarkable Black men for Gifted, her one-of-a-kind coffee table book that will move the human spirit. The project features portraits of standout men in the arts, business, politics, and finance industries including David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Y’lan Noel (“Insecure”), Kris Bowers (“Bridgerton”), Michael Strautmanis (Obama Foundation), Hisham Tawfiq (“The Blacklist”), Nate Parker (“American Skin”), Dean Garfield (Netflix), and Steven Caple Jr. (“Creed II”) among others.

Gifted is the product of the decade-long journey of Milner to explore the Black male identity and how it is portrayed in the media. “I didn’t see people like my father and friends reflected anywhere in the media,” said Milner. “I wanted to show that these men exist—men that cared, that were smart. Through this project, my hope is not to change the views of others, but to ignite pride through positive imagery that reminds black men of the undeniable talent and influence they possess.” The unseen images, raw unfiltered full-length interviews, and thought-provoking perspectives, were collected with the hope of showcasing the voice of Black men today.

David Oyelowo. Image: courtesy of Jaimie Milner.

Gifted is currently available HERE for pre-order.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.