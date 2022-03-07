Editor’s Pick: This Must-have Book Features Portraits of 40 Remarkable Black Men

Breakout photographer Jaimie Milner captured portraits of 40 remarkable Black men for Gifted, her one-of-a-kind coffee table book that will move the human spirit. The project features portraits of standout men in the arts, business, politics, and finance industries including David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Y’lan Noel (“Insecure”), Kris Bowers (“Bridgerton”), Michael Strautmanis (Obama Foundation), Hisham Tawfiq (“The Blacklist”), Nate Parker (“American Skin”), Dean Garfield (Netflix), and Steven Caple Jr. (“Creed II”) among others.

Gifted is the product of the decade-long journey of Milner to explore the Black male identity and how it is portrayed in the media. “I didn’t see people like my father and friends reflected anywhere in the media,” said Milner. “I wanted to show that these men exist—men that cared, that were smart. Through this project, my hope is not to change the views of others, but to ignite pride through positive imagery that reminds black men of the undeniable talent and influence they possess.” The unseen images, raw unfiltered full-length interviews, and thought-provoking perspectives, were collected with the hope of showcasing the voice of Black men today.

David Oyelowo. Image: courtesy of Jaimie Milner.

Gifted is currently available HERE for pre-order.