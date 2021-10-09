Aveeno Baby Shines Light on Black Baby Skincare in Eczema Equity Campaign

In honor of Eczema Awareness Month, Aveeno Baby has launched the Eczema Equality campaign, a content-driven initiative designed to “flood the internet” with more diverse images and videos of babies of color shot by CreativeSoul Photography. Although Black children are 1.7 times more likely to develop eczema than their white counterparts, internet searches related to the skin condition are often dominated by images of Caucasian children. The result of this lack of representation is BIPOC parents being left confused when it comes to what the manifestation of eczema looks like on their children’s skin.

“I typed in eczema on Black babies just so that I could see how it would look on her skin,” one parent shared in the video.

“I didn’t see a lot of babies who looked like my baby,” another parent explained. “A lot of the images didn’t look like what was on my child.”

In addition to the content push, Aveeno Baby will launch the Eczema on Skin of Color digital portal, which will offer resources for parents of color including virtual tools and quizzes that assist with identifying eczema, a holistic lifestyle guide for prevention and management of eczema, recommended products to use for eczema relief, and testimonials from families impacted by the skin condition. Visit aveeno.com for more info.

Check out some of the cute babies in the campaign below:

Image: CreativeSoul Photography

Image: CreativeSoul Photography