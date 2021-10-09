|Aveeno Baby Shines Light on Black Baby Skincare in Eczema Equity Campaign|The Lip Bar’s New Matte Lip Color is Perfect for Fall|Morehouse College Football Returns After Canceling the 2020 Season|Pyer Moss is Back With Another Colorway for the Brand’s Sculpt Sneaker|Taraji P. Henson to Debut Season Two of ‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’ On Facebook Watch|18 Former NBA Players Are Indicted for Defrauding Millions From the League’s Health Care Plan|Tanzanian Author Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature|Usher and Peloton Partner on the New Season of Dance Cardio|Debby King, the ‘Soul of Carnegie Hall,’ Passes Away at 71|These 5 African Designers Showed Up and Showed Out During Paris Fashion Week

Aveeno Baby Shines Light on Black Baby Skincare in Eczema Equity Campaign

Aveeno Torah
Image: CreativeSoul Photography

In honor of Eczema Awareness Month, Aveeno Baby has launched the Eczema Equality campaign, a content-driven initiative designed to “flood the internet” with more diverse images and videos of babies of color shot by CreativeSoul Photography. Although Black children are 1.7 times more likely to develop eczema than their white counterparts, internet searches related to the skin condition are often dominated by images of Caucasian children. The result of this lack of representation is BIPOC parents being left confused when it comes to what the manifestation of eczema looks like on their children’s skin.

“I typed in eczema on Black babies just so that I could see how it would look on her skin,” one parent shared in the video.

“I didn’t see a lot of babies who looked like my baby,” another parent explained. “A lot of the images didn’t look like what was on my child.”

In addition to the content push, Aveeno Baby will launch the Eczema on Skin of Color digital portal, which will offer resources for parents of color including virtual tools and quizzes that assist with identifying eczema, a holistic lifestyle guide for prevention and management of eczema, recommended products to use for eczema relief, and testimonials from families impacted by the skin condition. Visit aveeno.com for more info.

See Also
New Normal, Same Cancer: Don’t Let the Pandemic Delay Recommended Cancer Screenings

Check out some of the cute babies in the campaign below:

Image: CreativeSoul Photography
Image: CreativeSoul Photography
Image: CreativeSoul Photography
Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!