Give Your Baby the Healthiest Start Possible With These Non-Toxic Strollers, Car Seats, and Cribs

Shopping for non-toxic baby gear, made with the highest safety and sustainability standards, can be an overwhelming task, especially with so many new brands to choose from. While it may seem daunting, research shows that hormone disrupting chemicals found in the most typical baby products can affect the development of an infant’s lungs, brain, and nervous system. Therefore, ensuring that the products you purchase contain minimal chemicals, and are fully tested, and gentle enough for your tot, can help avoid serious health risks down the line and helps keep your little ones safe.

Some of the qualifications you should prioritize are the use of baby-safe materials, preferably 100% organic, eco-friendly, and free of contaminants. Thankfully, most brands are becoming more transparent and list the makeup of all materials used on their website. If mindful manufacturing is important to you as well, a growing number brands are committed to protecting the planet by using less plastics, producing less waste, and using recycled materials. For the highest eco-friendly safety standard, seek out brands with the Green Seal certification mark that indicates they meet the highest standard for protecting health and the environment.

To save you time, we’ve researched and rounded up the most highly recommended, thoroughly tested baby furniture that you likely will use on an everyday basis. These are definitely worth the splurge as they can be used well into the toddler years so you really get your money’s worth and most importantly, your peace of mind.

Image: courtesy of Bombi

Bombi Bēbee Lightweight Stroller $200, bombigear.com

At only 16 lbs, this stroller boasts a one-hand MagicFold, car seat adapter (meaning one-stop-strolling from birth-50 lbs), XXL canopy with UV protection for sunnier days and naps on the go, storage galore, and adjustable calf rest for riders of all sizes. Made with soft fabrics containing at least 50% recycled plastic, each Bēbee keeps 56 plastic bottles out of landfills, and Bombi further reduces its carbon footprint by planting one tree for every stroller sold.

Image: courtesy of Avocado

Avocado Eco Organic Crib Mattress $349, avocadogreenmattress.com

You’ll sleep soundly knowing your baby is safer than ever on this toxin-free mattress that has been scientifically tested for prolonged exposure in environmental chambers to meet rigorous emissions standards for chemical exposure and pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), formaldehyde, and phthalates. It’s even Made Safe® Certified — a standard of safety so high only three mattress brands in the world have qualified.

Image: courtesy of Lalo

Lalo The Chair $235, meetlalo.com

This may be the most functional and aesthetically-pleasing high chair on the market loved so much by parents (celebs included), their last drop sold out in less than six hours. Thanks to the Chair’s unique 3-in-1 design, it instant goes from high chair to booster seat to play chair. It is also manufactured using eco-friendly materials including non-toxic plastic and sustainable wood.

Image: courtesy of Nuna

Nuna Pipa Lite Carseat $350, nunababy.com

Boasting a svelte design, the PIPA lite weighs in less than every infant car seat at 5.3 lbs., a durable outer shell, with a full coverage UPF 50+ canopy, and a patented base lock feature. The fabric is woven from the world’s finest wool that feels incredibly soft, perfect for a baby’s sensitive skin. Eco-friendly and natural, boasting breathability and an ability to adapt to fluctuations in temperature, this lush Merino Wool fabric will keep baby comfortable no matter the weather.

Image: courtesy of Nestig

Nestig The Candy Cloud Crib $699, nestig.com

This versatile crib grows alongside your baby so you can use it for years. It comes with an easy-to-use conversion kit so you can easily transform it from mini to full crib and eventually a toddler bed. In addition to its changing size, it’s manufactured responsibly using non-toxic, lead, a phthalate safe -base, rails constructed from sustainably harvested solid Brazilian pine, spindles from high strength steel and mattress support from eco-engineered wood.

Image: courtesy of Bloom

Bloom Coco Go 3-in-1 Bouncer $219, bloombaby.com

This 3-in-1 lounger, bouncer, and fixed upright stationary seat gives your baby a comfy place to hang when the family is gathering. It is adjustable to three positions and suited up with a two-speed vibration unit and travel bag, this lightweight unit folds flat to take anywhere you want to go. You can ensure it stays clean thanks to a machine-washable seat pad with 5-point harness and an organic cotton baby-facing surface free of lead, BPA, phthalates, PVC, formaldehyde & flame retardants.