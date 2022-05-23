Amidst Baby Formula Shortage, This Physician-Trusted Performance Drink Rehydrates Nursing Mothers

Amidst the current baby formula shortage, so many mothers across the nation are scrambling to find suitable alternatives to nourish their infants and toddlers. While breast milk is the best possible food for an infant between birth and six months of age, it’s not a simple feat for all mothers to produce for a variety of reasons, the most common being dehydration and stress. The physician-tested Greater Than performance drink offers a solution for new moms to achieve adequate hydration.

In order to optimize hydration and boost milk supply, Greater Than’s all-natural, vegan ingredients are formulated to replace those lost fluids lost during breastfeeding. In fact, the average nursing mom loses 1 quart of water per day and burns 500 calories when nursing. This dehydration and fatigue can cause drops in milk supply, especially as the weather heats up and drinking water simply isn’t enough to refuel her. Electrolyte salts are crucial minerals that must be consumed for your body to efficiently absorb fluids and boost energy. If a woman’s body isn’t being adequately replenished, it poses major health concerns.

Image: courtesy of Greater Than

The drinks are made up of a proprietary blend of organic coconut water, non-GMO fruit juice and a dash of sea salt. Available in an assortment of refreshing flavors, the drink is delicious without the added sugars or chemicals of other power drinks. After becoming a TikTok and Instagram sensation, the brand has received an abundance of testimonies remarking at the product’s effectiveness. During the current formula shortage, the brand’s sales have already jumped 70% and most customers surveyed reported a noticeable milk supply increase. You can also serve it to children, who need to refuel, in lieu of unhealthy juice boxes.

Whether you’re a lactating mom looking for liquid gold or just need a boost to optimize milk supply, shop the hydration hack your household can rely on below.

Greater Than Orange Mango drink 12-pack for $79, drinkgt.com

Greater Than Chocolate Cocoa Cream drink 12-pack for $79, drinkgt.com

Greater Than Strawberry Lemonade drink 12-pack for $79, drinkgt.com