|The Current Project Organization to Host Empowerment Summit for Black Single Mothers in Atlanta|Dwyane Wade Files Petition to Legally Change Trans Daughter Zaya’s Gender And Name|Diddy and Jermaine Dupri to Face Off In a Hit-for-Hit ‘Non-Verzuz’ Music Battle|Three Arkansas Officers Suspended After Violent Encounter With Suspect Goes Viral|Venus Williams’ Nutrition Brand ‘Happy Viking’ Raises $2M in Investments From Other Top Athletes|Dr. Dre Reveals His Near-Death Experience Following a Brain Aneurysm|Fat Joe to Star in Solo Stand-Up Show Based on His Upcoming Memoir|Meet Gabrielle Reyes, ‘The Singing Chef’ Making Veganism Fun With Sing-a-Long Cooking Classes|Texas School District Removes ‘The Bluest Eye’ and All Versions of the Bible From Its Classrooms and Libraries|‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Star Chanel Ayan Reveals That She Is a Female Genital Mutilation Survivor

The Current Project Organization to Host Empowerment Summit for Black Single Mothers in Atlanta

Image: courtesy of The Current Project.

The organization's inaugural event will kick off national programming and policy efforts with community and political leaders.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Many of us are aware of the plight of Black single mothers. In an effort to provide real solutions, The Current Project (TCP),an advocacy and mission-driven 501(c)(3) organization, is focused on supporting the well-being of Black single mothers in need. The organization was founded on the belief that we can support the transformation of women by connecting programming and policy to close the social and economic gap for this community.

On Saturday, August 27, TCP will host an empowerment summit centered around the providing emotional and financial support for mothers in Atlanta. This one-day experience will bring together community organizers, political leaders, and upwardly mobile, single mothers in Atlanta to champion their motherhood experience and innovate around barriers that challenge their abilities to thrive. It will also kick off national TCP programming that prioritizes single Black mothers in Atlanta, launch policy outreach efforts and deepen community partnerships between TCP and Atlanta organizations.

The intimate event will include brunch bites, music, giveaways, and community conversations about wellness with special guests!

Speakers include Rashida Winfrey, VP of Atlanta Minority Entrepreneurs at JPMorgan Chase, Rev. Dr. Neichelle Guidry, Spelman Dean of Sisters Chapel, Hope Wollensack, Executive Director of the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund (GRO Fund), Eshé P. Collins, Vice President of the Atlanta School Board, and more.

To learn more about the organization, purchase conference tickets, or make a donation visit thecurrentproject.org.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.