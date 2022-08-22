The Current Project Organization to Host Empowerment Summit for Black Single Mothers in Atlanta

Many of us are aware of the plight of Black single mothers. In an effort to provide real solutions, The Current Project (TCP),an advocacy and mission-driven 501(c)(3) organization, is focused on supporting the well-being of Black single mothers in need. The organization was founded on the belief that we can support the transformation of women by connecting programming and policy to close the social and economic gap for this community.

On Saturday, August 27, TCP will host an empowerment summit centered around the providing emotional and financial support for mothers in Atlanta. This one-day experience will bring together community organizers, political leaders, and upwardly mobile, single mothers in Atlanta to champion their motherhood experience and innovate around barriers that challenge their abilities to thrive. It will also kick off national TCP programming that prioritizes single Black mothers in Atlanta, launch policy outreach efforts and deepen community partnerships between TCP and Atlanta organizations.

The intimate event will include brunch bites, music, giveaways, and community conversations about wellness with special guests!

Speakers include Rashida Winfrey, VP of Atlanta Minority Entrepreneurs at JPMorgan Chase, Rev. Dr. Neichelle Guidry, Spelman Dean of Sisters Chapel, Hope Wollensack, Executive Director of the Georgia Resilience and Opportunity Fund (GRO Fund), Eshé P. Collins, Vice President of the Atlanta School Board, and more.

To learn more about the organization, purchase conference tickets, or make a donation visit thecurrentproject.org.