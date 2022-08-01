The Ultimate Packing List for Your Next Family Beach Day

When you’re heading to the beach with your kids, prepping your beach bag for a long day in the sun can be a dreaded process. There’s always a long list of summer essentials that are needed to keep them occupied, fed, and protected from the elements. Between sunscreen, snacks, toys, towels, and a giant cooler, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and forget things. However, stocking up on the right equipment, can simplify the process saving you time and frustration.

With organization, packability, and effectiveness in mind, we’ve narrowed down a short list of beach day must-haves, designed for efficiency and style at an affordable price point. These products provide both storage solutions and durability to stash all your stuff in a clean, organized fashion so you can actually look forward to spending a family day in the sand.



Image: courtesy of Dejaroo

Dejaroo Mesh Beach Bag $21, dejaroo.com

With space for towels, water bottles, glasses, toys, sunblock, this bag has a pocket for pretty much anything you need for a day at the beach or pool. Thanks to the mesh fabric you can easily spot your items. The durable fabric dries quickly and sand falls through the mesh so no messy clean up when you get home!

Image: courtesy of Hydroflask

Hydroflask Kids Play All Day Bundle $84, hydroflask.com

Perfect for snacks on the beach, this BPA-free bundle will makes lunchtime a breeze. The 12 oz Kids Wide Mouth stainless steel bottle comes with a straw Lid on bottle is easy for little hands to flip and sip. The bottle fits perfectly in the Kids Packable Bottle Sling, that you can loop over your child’s head and adjust to fit perfectly so it never falls in the sand. The Insulated Lunch Box keeps food fresh for hours with a FDA food grade interior lining.

Image: courtesy of Willow + Sim

Willow + Sim Bamboo Beach Toys $60, willowandsim.com

It’s time to upgrade the standard sand bucket and shovel toys. This bamboo alternative is a plastic-free, a biodegradable alternative to the typical toxic toys which are harmful to your child’s health and the environment. They are also heavy duty made to outlast sand, water, and even tantrums so it won’t break like the cheaper sets and will last for many years.

Image: courtesy of Whitsunday

Whitsunday Folding Wagon $99, whitsunday.com

Effortlessly haul your gear through the sand with this top-rated wagon you can stash in your trunk since it folds easily into its own carrying bag for compact storage. It is designed to be lightweight, yet durable with a maximum load capacity of 150 lbs. and contains more than 4.5 cubic feet of carrying capacity so you can throw in a heavy cooler, towels and beach chairs.

Image: courtesy of Gorich

Gorich Large Pop Up Beach Tent $60, amazon.com

With over 1,000 nearly 5-star reviews, this UPF 50+ sun tent is beloved for its easy set up and complete sun protection. Thanks to its quick release system, the tent automatically pops up in seconds when prompted and folds down to be small enough to fit in a roomy tote bag. The lightweight cabana is also equipped with large mesh windows to keep the tent ventilated and fits 4-5 people so the whole family can lounge.



Images: courtesy of Sunnylife

SunnyLife Swim Vest $55, sunnylife.com

Keep your kiddos extra safe with this safety-designed swim vest, available in three sizes for children ages 1-6 years old. Perfect for active kids, this vest is constructed from durable neoprene for buoyancy and warmth. It can also provide peace of mind if your child sneaks away unsupervised.

Image: courtesy of Corkcicle

Corckcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag $160, corckcicle.com

Keep your hands free and your stuff cold with this fan-favorite cooler backpack. Designed with maximum portability in mind this sporty knapsack comes with padded straps and a chic neoprene exterior to take you on a sunny beach day in style. Even though it appears slim, it holds up to 12 cans or 8 cans and 2 wine bottles. The insulated liner is also food-safe and easy to clean so you can stock it up with snacks as well.

Image: courtesy of JBL

JBL Clip 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $40, amazon.com

This ultra-portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker is small and discreet with a surprisingly big sound that guarantees up to 10 hours of playtime. Clip it on to any bag with the built-in carabiner, press play, and let your favorite beach soundtrack set the tone for the day.