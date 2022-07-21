2022’s Top-Rated Gas, Charcoal, and Pellet Grills to Shop Now

Summer is synonymous with delicious, smoky-flavored grilled food. Whether its burgers, charred veggies, or fresh seafood, it’s impossible to deny the unlimited meal variety that comes with owning a grill. From appetizers to dessert, there truly is a grilled dish to amp up your at-home dinners and make everyone in your family happy.

Whether you’re a beginner or a grill-master, selecting the right grill can be an overwhelming task with so many options in a range of prices. However, it is an investment that will see you through countless gatherings and will be a focal point throughout the barbecue season every summer.

To make the process easier we’ve consulted the experts from BBQGuys, the leading online retailer for outdoor living products, to advise on the best grills—including gas, charcoal and pellet—to shop now.

Image: courtesy of BBQGuys.com

Victory Gas Grill $699, bbqguys.com

The Victory™ Gas Grill reimagines the possibilities for victory-seeking backyard cooks who value quality without sacrificing affordability. With an all-stainless-steel construction that was stress-tested in hurricane conditions, the Victory™ Gas Grill defends against rust and is backed by best-in-class warranties (a lifetime warranty on the exterior of the grill, along with 15 years of coverage on the burners and cooking grates).

Image: courtesy of BBQGuys

Weber Original Kettle Premium 22-Inch Charcoal Grill, $239, bbqguys.com

The Weber kettle BBQ grill combines traditional, iconic design with innovation in production and versatility. Made of premium-grade U.S. Steel coated with porcelain enamel inside and out, the bowl and lid of the Weber Original Premium charcoal grill are precisely formed to allow heat to circulate evenly inside the grill and across the 363 square inches of cooking area. The copper porcelain-enamel coating is baked on, fusing the finish to the steel to prevent rusting and peeling through years of use.

Image: courtesy of BBQGuys.com

Victory Pellet Grill $699, bbqguys.com

The Victory Pellet Grill allows you to smoke, grill, roast or bake with a versatile temperature range spanning 180-500 F. It has features made that make grilling a breeze like its side and front folding shelves which are perfect for holding grilling tools or food prep. The grill’s easy-to-use digital controller comes with a pair of temperature probes that monitor 2 cuts of meat at once and the 29-lb.-capacity pellet hopper can handle long cookouts with no refills.

Image: courtesy of BBQGuys.com

Blaze Premium Propane Gas Grill $2,749, bbqguys.com

The Blaze Gas Grill features patented triangle-shaped searing rods that create an ideal surface for cooking and produce impressive sear marks. This affordable, premium-grade grill was designed with your outdoor BBQ challenges in mind. Its heat zone separators allow you to cook multiple types of food at the same time using different temperatures like an expert chef.

Image: courtesy of BBQGuys.com

Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill $549, bbqguys.com

The Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill is made of premium-grade U. S. Steel coated with black porcelain enamel inside and out. Its bowl and lid are precisely formed to allow heat to circulate evenly inside the grill and across the 363 square inches of cooking area. It features a built-in thermometer which allows you to control the temperature inside the grill, a one-touch cleaning system for easy clean-up and a no-rust aluminum top vent provides the proper airflow needed for perfect grilling.