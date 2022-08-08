5 Black-Owned Food and Drink Festivals Happening in the U.S. Now Through Fall

August is National Black Business Month and with fall being festival season, it’s only right that we highlight the amazing Black entrepreneurs behind some of the nation’s dopest food and drink festivals.

Luckily, many of these events are hosted in or near larger U.S. cities, so they’ll be easy to check out, no matter where you’re located. But, with them happening in the next few months and weeks, you’ll want to lock in your tickets and plans as soon as possible. And yes, they are all worth it!

From a woman-founded festival shedding light on other Black-owned spirit brands to one of the most exclusive culinary events featuring the crème de la crème of Black chefs, here are 5 Black-owned food and drink festivals happening in the coming months.

Wine + Culture Fest-Atlanta, GA.

Image: courtesy of Ldv Company

Created by sommelier Tahiirah Habibi’s Hue Society, Wine + Culture Fest takes place August 11-14 in ATL. Habibi has been a longstanding amplifier of and advocate for Black and brown sommeliers around the world, and it shows through this dynamic event. The multiday fest will feature a Roses and Rosé brunch, a special event highlighting South African wines, a competition to see how advanced your ‘wine nose’ is, and more. There are VIP packages for the entire weekend as well as individual event tickets still available for purchase. This one is coming up fast, so you’ll need to make moves ASAP.

The Family Reunion-Middleburg, VA.

Image: courtesy of Clay Williams

Last year, Chef Kwame Onwuachi introduced the world to The Family Reunion— an upscale food and wine gathering focused on fellowship and connection— and the IG videos definitely gave us all a case of FOMO. We saw everyone from singer Jidenna and Carla Hall to comedian Dave Chappelle feasting on dishes curated by some of the country’s best Black culinary professionals as they sang and danced the night away to live bands and musicians. This year promises to be even better, but the event is coming up soon. It will take place August 18-21 at Shelia Johnson’s popular Salamander Resort & Spa.

Black Owned Wine and Spirits Fest-Washington, DC

Image: courtesy of Randi Thorpe

The 6th annual Black Owned Wine and Spirits Fest will go down September 10, at the Cambria Hotel, Washington, D.C. Capitol Riverfront. The event’s founder Chanel Turner— also the owner of FOU-DRE Vodka— created the one-day festival to bring more visibility to Black-owned wine and spirit brands around the world. As a Black LGBTQ woman in the industry herself, Turner helped generate more than $200,0000 for the Black-owned spirits community in 2021.Event tickets include samplings from Black food vendors as well as an opportunity to try some of the most regarded Black-owned spirit brands including: Turner’s FOU-DRE Vodka, Uncle Nearest Whiskey, TCapri Tequila and more.

National Fried Chicken Festival-New Orleans, LA.

Image: courtesy of National Fried Chicken Festival

Launched by serial entrepreneur Fletcher Spears, the 5th annual National Fried Chicken Fest will be held on the New Orleans Lakefront October 1-2— after a nearly 3-year hiatus. Over the years, this unique foodie event has not only showcased over-the-top chicken dishes from restaurants across the country— like beignets stuffed with friend chicken, but it has also welcomed some of New Orleans most famed Black musicians on its stages— think Big Freedia, Mannie Fresh and more. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, and VIP options are available, too.

BayHaven Food and Wine Fest-Charlotte, NC

Image: courtesy of Clay Williams

After a wildly successful inaugural event, husband and wife duo Gregory and Subrina Collier will bring back their BayHaven Food and Wine Festival to Charlotte’s Camp North End, October 19-23. The multi-day food and drink explosion is a celebration of Black foodways and the chefs and mixologists working to further elevate our food culture. This year’s theme is homecoming, and individual events include: multi-course chef dinners, a tasting event and a tailgate celebration to closeout the festival. The 2022 chef line-up is slated to be one for the books. Attendees will be treated to dishes from: Matthew Raiford, Tanya Holland, Kristi Brown, Keith Rhodes, Ederique Goudia, Lawrence Weeks and Adrian Lipscomb, and more.