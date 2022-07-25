10 Spicy Cocktail Recipes to Amp Up Your Summer Drinks Menu

With temperatures hitting record highs this summer, it’s no surprise that people are craving sizzling cocktails that match the intensity of the sweltering weather. According to the USDA, the spice category has been on fire in recent years, as evident in the rise in US pepper consumption (up over 700% in the last 20 years). If you’re looking to amp up your go-to cocktail or try something completely out of your comfort zone it’s time to explore the world of spice. Just remember, the key is to build up your palette starting with more mild drinks and gradually intensifying the heat profile over time. Thankfully there are an abundant amount of options, from premium brands, that are dynamic in taste and easy to shake up at home.

Below, we’ve listed 10 delicious, spicy cocktail recipes, which range in heat and flavor, for you to sip, savor, and enjoy.

Mulholland Dalmation

Image: courtesy of Mulholland Vodka

2 oz. Mulholland Vodka

6 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice

.05 oz. Black Pepper Simple Syrup*

*Mix 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water, 1 tsp cracked black pepper over low heat, until sugar is completely dissolved. Leave the pepper bits in syrup for a bolder flavor, or remove sooner for something milder.

St. George Spirits Green Chile Margarita

Image: courtesy of St. George Spirits

2 oz. St. George Green Chile Vodka

1 oz. Lime

0.5 oz. Cointreau

Directions: Shake all ingredients with ice, then strain into a glass filled with ice

Ilegal Desert Rose

Image: courtesy of Ilegal Mezcal

2 oz. Ilegal Mezcal Reposado

1 oz. Mango Chili Puree

0.25 oz. Combier Rose

0.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

0.25 oz. Agave

Build all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously with ice. Strain over fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel dashed chili salt.

Tanteo Tequila Sweet Heat Margarita

Image: courtesy of Tanteo

2 oz. Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz. Agave Nectar

4-5 Muddled Raspberries Directions: Muddle raspberries and combine other ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and double strain into an ice-filled Rocks Glass. Garnish with a raspberry skewer.

Corralejo Tequila Spicy Grapefruit Sour

Image: courtesy of Corralejo

2 oz. Corralejo Reposado Tequila

1 oz. grapefruit juice

1 oz. lime juice

0.5 oz. jalapeño simple syrup

1 egg white

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake hard to chill and combine ingredients. Strain out ice and shake hard again. Strain into your glass. Garnish & Enjoy!

St. George Spirits Green Chile Gimlet

Image: courtesy of Apartment Bartender

1.5 oz. St. George Green Chile Vodka

0.5 oz. simple syrup

0.5 oz. fresh lime

Directions: Shake all ingredients vigorously with ice, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime twist.

Los Arango Spicy Ginger Margarita

Image: courtesy of Los Arango

2 oz. Los Arango Blanco

1 oz. lime juice

0.5 oz. ginger simple syrup

3 slices fresh cut jalapeño

Tajín for rim

Directions: Rim your glass with Tajín.Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake to chill and combine ingredients. Fine strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish & Enjoy!

Tanteo Habanero Flame Thrower Margarita

2 oz. Tanteo Habanero Tequila

2 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

0.5 oz. Light Agave Nectar (or simple syrup)

Directions: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a salt-rimmed, ice-filled Highball Glass. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

Dos Hombres Mezcal Mango Jalapeño

Image: courtesy of Dos Hombres

2 oz. Dos Hombres Mezcal

1 Jalapeno slice

1 oz. Lime juice

2 oz. Mango puree

Directions: Pour 2oz. Of Dos Hombres Mezcal into a rocks glass with 2oz. Of mango puree. Add 1 oz. of lime juice. Shake. Add a slice of jalapeno as garnish. Enjoy!

Corralejo Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Image: courtesy of Corralejo

2 oz. Corralejo Silver Tequila

4 slices of cucumber

2 slices of jalapeno

0.75 oz. agave syrup

1 oz. lime juice

Directions: Rim your glass with salt. Add cucumber and jalapeno to the shaker and gently muddle. Add the rest of the ingredients to the shaker. Shake to chill and combine ingredients. Fine strain into a low-ball glass. Garnish & Enjoy!