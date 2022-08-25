Black-Owned, Award Winning Whiskey Brand ‘Uncle Nearest’ Tops Esteemed Inc. 5000 List

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, the most-awarded American Whiskey or Bourbon of 2019, 2020, and 2021, has been ranked among the top 1,000 companies honored on the esteemed 2022 Inc. 5000 list. The annual list highlights the fastest growing private companies in America, based on revenue. With over 3 million bottles sold, growth of more than 3,000% since its first year, and nearly 700% during the capture period of the Inc. 5000 list, Uncle Nearest is one of the only spirit brands to ever be featured so in the list’s history.

Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver and Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler. Image: courtesy of Uncle Nearest.

Fawn Weaver, Chairman, CEO and founder of Uncle Nearest, credits the company’s explosive growth and success to being the first and only spirits brand to commemorate an African American man. The brand’s story is centered around Nathan “Nearest” Green, an enslaved man who was the first Black master distiller on record. Known as “Uncle Nearest”, Green is credited with mentoring and teaching a young Jack Daniel the art of distillation. Despite his immense talents, Green remained unrecognized for over a century. Weaver recognized the power of honoring his rich legacy and his contribution to an industry historically dominated by white men.

“When we entered the bourbon market, we had no idea we were making history as the first and only brand to commemorate an African American, and the first major spirit company to be founded and led by a leadership team of all women,” explains Weaver. “The question on the mind of so many in the CPG and spirits industry was, could a brand with a story broaching American topics no one had ever attempted be embraced by consumers of every background, gender, and race? That answer has become abundantly clear. The world had been waiting for Uncle Nearest for more than 160 years, they just didn’t realize it until our bottles hit shelves.”

Today the brand’s award-winning whiskey portfolio, which ranges from $50 to $149, is currently made up of its small batch whiskey, its Master Blend Edition, and its original aged whiskey offering, and is available in more than 25,000 U.S. locations.

Uncle Nearest Master Blend Edition whiskey, available exclusively at Nearest Green Distillery, unclenearest.com. Image: courtesy of Uncle Nearest.

Uncle Nearest Master Blender Victoria Eady Butler, a fifth generation Nearest Green descendant, comments, “Our goal is to cement the legacy of Nearest Green in the history books and in the hearts and minds of people all over. We are grateful to the Inc. 5000 for this honor that reminds us we’re on track to make him a household name.”

The brand’s Tennessee-based Nearest Green Distillery, a 323 acre property, welcomes thousands of guests every weekend from all over the world. The destination is a master class in whiskey history, especially for visitors eager to learn more about Green and taste the exclusive (and award-winning) Master Blend Edition whiskey.