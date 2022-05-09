This Black-Owned Brand Makes All-Natural Pancake Mix For Guilt-Free Brunching

Blanket Pancakes and Syrup, a Black-owned, all-natural food company, was born out of a desire to bring healthier ingredients to breakfast foods. Married couple Marquita and Deven Carter co-founded the brand in 2017 with a desire to package their family’s delicious, healthy recipes for pancakes and waffles for the world to enjoy.

The Carter family’s pancake recipes went back to the basics, no preservatives, no high fructose corn syrup, low sodium, and always all natural. They created this simplified recipe after their second child, Marquita, experienced some health complications and needed to change her diet so the entire family adjusted with her. There was only one problem; whipping up these clean recipes meant prepping for long hours which wasn’t an option for the busy family of four. In an effort to make quick and convenient meals that allowed them to enjoy their favorite meals and meet their nutrition standards, the Carters decided to start their own breakfast brand. The product line includes indulgent pancake mix flavors like buttermilk, honey butter, chocolate chip and vegan mix as well as original, vanilla and cinnamon syrup flavors.

Image: courtesy of Blanket Pancakes

“We wanted recipes that went back to the basics,” explains Deven Carter. “We wanted it to be great tasting, real food that doesn’t take long to make. Once we found the perfect blend of taste and time, the rest was history.” Now five years later, the brand is beloved for its hearty-meets-healthy approach to breakfast and company’s products are now being sold at Walmart, Food Lion and World Market stores nationwide.

Image: courtesy of Blanket Pancakes

Blanket Pancakes Vegan Pancakes & Waffle Mix $6, blanketps.com

Image: courtesy of Blanket Pancakes

Blanket Pancakes Vanilla Syrup $7, blanketps.com

Image: courtesy of Blanket Pancakes

Blanket Pancakes Honey Butter Pancakes & Waffle Mix $6, blanketps.com

Image: courtesy of Blanket Syrup

Blanket Pancakes Cinnamon Syrup $7, blanketps.com

Image: courtesy of Blanket Pancakes

Blanket Pancakes Chocolate Chip Pancakes & Waffle Mix $6, blanketps.com