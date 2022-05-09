|Atlanta Honored Mary J. Blige With Her Own Day|This Black-Owned Brand Makes All-Natural Pancake Mix For Guilt-Free Brunching|Jewell, Former Death Row Records R&B Singer, Passes Away at 53|Let’s Celebrate Mother’s Day with Some of Our Favorite TV Moms|Celeb Mothers and Daughters: A Visual Love Story|Have a Toxic Mom? Here’s How You Manage Mother’s Day|Happy Mother’s Day! 24 Celebs & the Moms Who Made Them Who They Are|High School Basketball Darling Dariq Whitehead’s Mom Quadira Shares Her Journey of Raising All-Stars Against All Odds|Motherhood Journeys: Olympian Allyson Felix Fiercely Advocates for Maternal Protections|Xavier University Transforms Freedom Riders’ Hall Into a STEM Center

This Black-Owned Brand Makes All-Natural Pancake Mix For Guilt-Free Brunching

blanket-pancakes-image
Image: courtesy of Blanket Pancakes & Waffles
  • Whip up your next breakfast with these all-natural pancakes and waffle mixes.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Blanket Pancakes and Syrup, a Black-owned, all-natural food company, was born out of a desire to bring healthier ingredients to breakfast foods. Married couple Marquita and Deven Carter co-founded the brand in 2017 with a desire to package their family’s delicious, healthy recipes for pancakes and waffles for the world to enjoy. 

The Carter family’s pancake recipes went back to the basics, no preservatives, no high fructose corn syrup, low sodium, and always all natural. They created this simplified recipe after their second child, Marquita, experienced some health complications and needed to change her diet so the entire family adjusted with her. There was only one problem; whipping up these clean recipes meant prepping for long hours which wasn’t an option for the busy family of four. In an effort to make quick and convenient meals that allowed them to enjoy their favorite meals and meet their nutrition standards, the Carters decided to start their own breakfast brand. The product line includes indulgent pancake mix flavors like buttermilk, honey butter, chocolate chip and vegan mix as well as original, vanilla and cinnamon syrup flavors. 

Image: courtesy of Blanket Pancakes

“We wanted recipes that went back to the basics,” explains Deven Carter. “We wanted it to be great tasting, real food that doesn’t take long to make. Once we found the perfect blend of taste and time, the rest was history.” Now five years later, the brand is beloved for its hearty-meets-healthy approach to breakfast and company’s products are now being sold at Walmart, Food Lion and World Market stores nationwide. 

Image: courtesy of Blanket Pancakes

Blanket Pancakes Vegan Pancakes & Waffle Mix $6, blanketps.com

Image: courtesy of Blanket Pancakes

Blanket Pancakes Vanilla Syrup $7, blanketps.com

Image: courtesy of Blanket Pancakes

Blanket Pancakes Honey Butter Pancakes & Waffle Mix $6, blanketps.com

Image: courtesy of Blanket Syrup

Blanket Pancakes Cinnamon Syrup $7, blanketps.com

Image: courtesy of Blanket Pancakes

Blanket Pancakes Chocolate Chip Pancakes & Waffle Mix $6, blanketps.com

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.