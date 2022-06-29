|R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison|10 Linen Dresses to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe|Chef Omar Tate Partners With Bombay Bramble Gin for Dinner Series Honoring Black Farmers|Bruce’s Beach Finally Returned to Black Family|McDonald’s Teams Up With Marcus Graham Project to Help Cultivate Diverse New Class of Marketing Professionals|AltFinance Celebrates First-Year Success With $2 Million Dollar Commitment to HBCUs|Fannie Mae Releases Plan to Make Housing More Accessible to Black Americans|These Sleek, Tech-Forward Home Devices Are Worth Splurging On|The NBA Hops on the Metaverse With a New Mobile App to Level Up Your Basketball Skills|10 Plus-Size Amazon Finds for a Last-Minute Slay

Chef Omar Tate Partners With Bombay Bramble Gin for Dinner Series Honoring Black Farmers

Chef-Omar-Tate-Bramble
Image: courtesy of Bombay Bramble
  • The series will spotlight Black farmers and their produce through seasonally inspired tasting menus and bringing awareness to the disparities that they face.
Bombay Bramble and Chef Omar Tate are honored to announce a partnership and launch ‘Cultivating Community: A Dinner Series in Support of Black Farmers’, which celebrates the work of Black-owned farms and farmers in the US. Following its recent launch as a new vibrant creative expression of gin bursting with the 100% natural flavors of freshly harvested raspberries and blackberries, Bombay Bramble is on a mission to champion diverse voices in the culinary community, collaborating with chef Marcus Samuelsson and other rising chef stars last year. Now, the gin brand will join forces with Time100 honoree Chef Omar Tate to help usher in the summer entertaining season with a culinary dinner series that is designed to educate, reimagine and change the game for Black farmers.  

Chef Tate is fast attaining cult status for his award-winning contemporary cuisine that ‘sparks a revolution’, fusing black culture, art, poetry, and community. Through his cooking, upcoming community center Honeysuckle, and other initiatives Chef Tate is redefining the role of the restaurant in today’s society. He is doing this by centering Black American culture through food-ways with an emphasis on people’s relationships to agriculture.

Image: courtesy of Bombay Bramble

Open to the public, the launch dinner was held on June 29th at Oko Farms in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where Chef Tate has previously collaborated with local Black farmers, many of whom will attend the dinner as honored guests, to craft a bespoke seasonal tasting menu using fresh, homegrown ingredients. For those not able to attend the debut in Brooklyn, there will also be pop-ups in Atlanta and Charleston, where foodies can experience a local chef’s take on Chef Tate’s menu of farm-to-table dishes, later this summer. 

Designed to educate the public about the challenges that Black farmers face and draw the farming community together, each course will be dedicated to honoring a ‘hero ingredient’ from a nearby farm, while also incorporating fresh berries, a staple of seasonal summer fare and the berry-infused gin. The dinner will also be complemented by Chef Tate’s signature cocktail, the ‘Bramble Berry Sour’, a refreshing summertime cocktail twist on the iconic sour cocktail, featuring the berry-infused Bombay Bramble gin with notes of blackberries and raspberries, topped off with Martini Fiero,  bitters, lemon and orange juices.  

Image: courtesy of Bombay Bramble

In further support, the gin brand will make an additional pledge of $25,000 will be made to the Black Farmer Fund. The donation will be put towards helping to provide financial means and resources to Black-owned farms in the Northeast to build an equitable future. 

To attend the dinner series ($200/ticket) visit ExploreTock.com for more information and to register/purchase tickets.

