Celebrity Chef Richard Ingraham Partners With CÎROC to Create Tropical Tasting Menu

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cîroc have unveiled the vodka brand’s 15th flavor: Cîroc Passion, directly inspired by the mogul’s personal philosophy: do something passionately, or don’t do it at all. In celebration, the innovative brand partnered with Black creatives and leaders in music, art, food for a sensorial experience driven by the ethos and flavors of the new drink. The talented set included celebrity chef Chef Richard Ingraham, illustrator Karabo Poppy, and fashion designer LaQuan Smith, who curated experiences to highlight their unique talents.

Inspired by the beverage’s tropical ingredients, Chef Ingraham, who is the personal chef to power couple Dwyane and Gabrielle Wade, decided to prepare a light cocktail and savory lobster salad. The dish highlighted the distinct flavors of CÎROC Passion ($30, ciroc.com), which includes subtle notes of pineapple, citrus, mango and hibiscus, and captures the tastes of summer.

He details, “I decided to blend the various tropical fruits in a colorful and refreshing salad. First, I marinated lobster in a black pepper and vanilla bean vinaigrette. I then combined fresh guava, pineapple, papaya, mango, passion fruit and folded-in the marinated poached lobster. The combination of flavors and textures in this dish pairs nicely with CÎROC’s Simply Passion Cocktail…to add passion to every part of your palate.”

Below, Ingahram shares the exclusive recipes for the ‘Simply Passion’ cocktail and his tasty salad that will transport your tastebuds to the tropics.

Simply Passion Cocktail

CÎROC Simply Passion Cocktail. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for CÎROC Passion.

Ingredients

1.5oz CÎROC Passion

2 Dashes of Orange Bitters

Topped with Sparkling Grapefruit

Garnish: Grapefruit slice

Glass: Highball

Methods

Add all ingredients to a glass filled with ice and top with garnish.

Tropical Fruit and Lobster Salad

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for CÎROC Passion.

Ingredients

5 1- pound lobsters, boiled and shelled

Kosher salt and Fresh ground black pepper

3 guavas

2 cups ripe mangos, peeled, seeded, small dice

1⁄4 cup papaya, peeled, seeded, small dice

2 1⁄2 cups pineapple, small dice

3⁄4 cup micro mint

3 passion fruit, halves and pulp reserved

Method

Cut the lobster claws in quarters and slice the lobster tail into 1⁄4 -inch pieces Toss the lobster meat with enough of the vinaigrette to coat the lobster Season with salt and pepper In a bowl, gently fold together fruit and marinated lobster Taste and adjust seasoning Place a small mound of salad in the center of the serving vessel Garnish with micro mint and reserved passion fruit pulp

Black Pepper & Vanilla Bean Vinaigrette

Ingredients (Yield 2 cups)

2 Tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 Tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

1/3 cup unseasoned rice wine vinegar

Pulp of 2 vanilla beans

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 cup canola oil

1⁄2 cup olive oil

Method