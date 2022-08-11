|Celebrity Chef Richard Ingraham Partners With CÎROC to Create Tropical Tasting Menu|Angela Yee is Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ After 12 Years|7 Last-Minute Drugstore Grooming Products To Grab Before Your Flight Takes Off|These Black-Owned Interior Design Firms Are Changing Up The Industry|Socialite Kathy Hilton Mistakes Lizzo for ‘Precious’ on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’|7 Polo Shirts To Flex This Season|August Editor’s Letter: Queen Sugar and a Legacy of Black Love|EBONY Rundown: Jury Selected in Vanessa Bryant’s Case Against LA County, Sesame Place Announces New Diversity Initiatives Following Lawsuit, And More|Rising Star Chanté Adams Dishes on Her New Series ‘A League of Their Own,’ and Not Wanting To Do ‘Trauma Porn’|Marshawn Lynch Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

Celebrity Chef Richard Ingraham Partners With CÎROC to Create Tropical Tasting Menu

Chef-Richard-Ingraham
Chef Richard Ingraham Celebrates The Arrival of CÎROC Passion. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for CÎROC Passion.

Chef Ingraham created a culinary experience to compliment the tropical flavors of the new CÎROC Passion.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cîroc have unveiled the vodka brand’s 15th flavor: Cîroc Passion, directly inspired by the mogul’s personal philosophy: do something passionately, or don’t do it at all. In celebration, the innovative brand partnered with Black creatives and leaders in music, art, food for a sensorial experience driven by the ethos and flavors of the new drink. The talented set included celebrity chef Chef Richard Ingraham, illustrator Karabo Poppy, and fashion designer LaQuan Smith, who curated experiences to highlight their unique talents.

Inspired by the beverage’s tropical ingredients, Chef Ingraham, who is the personal chef to power couple Dwyane and Gabrielle Wadedecided to prepare a light cocktail and savory lobster salad. The dish highlighted the distinct flavors of CÎROC Passion ($30, ciroc.com), which includes subtle notes of pineapple, citrus, mango and hibiscus, and captures the tastes of summer. 

He details, “I decided to blend the various tropical fruits in a colorful and refreshing salad. First, I marinated lobster in a black pepper and vanilla bean vinaigrette. I then combined fresh guava, pineapple, papaya, mango, passion fruit and folded-in the marinated poached lobster. The combination of flavors and textures in this dish pairs nicely with CÎROC’s Simply Passion Cocktail…to add passion to every part of your palate.”

Below, Ingahram shares the exclusive recipes for the ‘Simply Passion’ cocktail and his tasty salad that will transport your tastebuds to the tropics.

Simply Passion Cocktail

CÎROC Simply Passion Cocktail. Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for CÎROC Passion.

Ingredients

  • 1.5oz CÎROC Passion
  • 2 Dashes of Orange Bitters
  • Topped with Sparkling Grapefruit 
  • Garnish: Grapefruit slice
  • Glass: Highball

 Methods

  1. Add all ingredients to a glass filled with ice and top with garnish. 

Tropical Fruit and Lobster Salad 

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for CÎROC Passion.

Ingredients 

  • 5 1- pound lobsters, boiled and shelled 
  • Kosher salt and Fresh ground black pepper 
  • 3 guavas 
  • 2 cups ripe mangos, peeled, seeded, small dice 
  • 1⁄4 cup papaya, peeled, seeded, small dice 
  • 2 1⁄2 cups pineapple, small dice 
  • 3⁄4 cup micro mint 
  • 3 passion fruit, halves and pulp reserved 

Method 

  1. Cut the lobster claws in quarters and slice the lobster tail into 1⁄4 -inch pieces 
  2. Toss the lobster meat with enough of the vinaigrette to coat the lobster 
  3. Season with salt and pepper 
  4. In a bowl, gently fold together fruit and marinated lobster 
  5. Taste and adjust seasoning 
  6. Place a small mound of salad in the center of the serving vessel 
  7. Garnish with micro mint and reserved passion fruit pulp 

Black Pepper & Vanilla Bean Vinaigrette 

Ingredients (Yield 2 cups) 

  • 2 Tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice 
  • 2 Tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice 
  • 1/3 cup unseasoned rice wine vinegar 
  • Pulp of 2 vanilla beans 
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1 cup canola oil 
  • 1⁄2 cup olive oil 

Method 

  1. Combine the juices, vinegar, black pepper, and vanilla in a bowl 
    1. Slowly whisk in the canola and olive oil 
    1. Taste and adjust flavor 
