Chambord Partners With “Queer Eye” Host Karamo Brown in Celebration of Pride Month

Karamo-Brown-Chambord
Karamo Brown. Image: courtesy of Chambord.
  • It's celebration season for Brown, who is toasting to Pride Month and reaching career milestones.
Pride 2022 is officially here and in honor of the monthlong celebration, premium liqueur brand, Chambord announced a partnership with culture expert, philanthropist, author and actor, Karamo Brown. As a member of Netflix’s “Queer Eye Fab Five”, Brown has majorly impacted and inspired members of the LGBTQ+ community, becoming a positive role model for the younger generation and beloved for his empathetic, infectious personality. Brown is thrilled to collaborate with Chambord since the brand is an authentic champion for diversity . He reflects, “Working with Chambord is so amazing because we’re aligned in our values around celebrating life.”

In addition to the partnership, Brown continues to amplify positive images of Black fatherhood and success. As a father of two, he announced that his second children’s book, I am Okay to Feel, co-authored by his son Jason, will be published on November 8th. The book “encourages kids and adults, but this time to talk about their feelings and to know it’s okay to be both vulnerable [and] strong!”

He also revealed a new, nationally-syndicated talk show entitled “Karamo” with NBC Universal, that will premiere on September 19th. In an Instagram post, he says “I was a poor gay black boy who had so many dreams but didn’t know if it was possible… I was broke, scared, alone… but I never gave up on myself and it’s happening! Don’t give up on yourself because your dream will come true too! The life you deserve is possible! I promise you. And I’ll be here to help you through those hard moments.”

To kick off Pride month, Brown is sharing his favorite, easy-to-make, ‘Mwah-Tini!’ cocktail recipe to shake up at home and cheers to dreams coming through.

Karamo Brown’s Mwah-Tini

Image: courtesy of Chambord

Ingredients:

1/2 part Chambord 

3/4 part Finlandia Vodka 

1 part Passionfruit Juice  

1/4 part Lime Juice 

1/4 part Sugar Syrup 

Garnish with a slice of passionfruit 

Served with a shot of prosecco

Method:

Shake and strain into Martini glass.

Top with Prosecco. 

