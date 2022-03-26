Chef Sicily Sierra Wants Us to Spice Up Our Sandwiches

After fifteen years of working as an actor, Sicily Sierra, began her culinary career and has never looked back. Now, seventeen years later she is a Professional Chef Instructor and restaurateur, who wants her students to feel empowered in the kitchen. Not only is she passionate about building a cooking community through her tutorials, she

Originally from Southern California, Sierra’s family has been in the food business for seven generations, and she recounts, “some of my fondest memories are dressing up for church on Sunday, running around, and the fellowship of eating as a community after Sunday service. The laughter, the joy, and the eating.” Through gourmet sandwich recipes, Sierra wants to capture that warm feeling of nostalgia with her recipes and cooking classes.

Chef Sierra is one of the many world-renowned chefs, alongside Marcus Samuelsson, who is joining the newly-launched Kittch culinary platform, to share tutorials and cooking content with users.

Lucky for us, Chef Sewell is sharing one of her mouth-watering sandwich recipes from the Kittch platform exclusively with EBONY.

HOT HONEY FRIED MUSHROOM SANDWICH RECIPE:

Image: courtesy of Kittch

INGREDIENTS:

4 Oyster and/or Maitake Mushrooms

Sweet Pickles Recipe

Mayo Recipe

Hot Honey Hot Sauce

Flour Mixture

Wet Dredge

Spice Mixture

Hot Sauce

Brioche Bun

Grapeseed Oil – Enough to fry mushrooms with

SPICE MIX INGREDIENTS:

1 Tablespoon Paprika

1 Teaspoon Cayenne

4 Tablespoons Kosher Salt

2 Tablespoons Ground Black Pepper

2 Teaspoons Dark Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon Granulated Garlic

1 Tablesppon Granulated Onion

1 – 2 tablespoons oil

Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl – except oil – incorporate well:

HOT HONEY INGREDIENTS:

2 cups Hot Sauce (Made the Day Before)

1/2 Honey

4 cup Dark Brown Sugar

2 ounces White Vinegar

3 Tablespoons Yellow Mustard

2 oz. Grapeseed Oil

2 tbsp Butter

Add all ingredients – except butter – into a sauce pan – incorporate well:

Once it’s come together, turn off heat, and stir in butter.

WET DREDGE INGREDIENTS:

2 Cups Buttermilk (Vegan Butter Milk)

1 – 1/2 Cups Hot Sauce

Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl – incorporate well:

DRY DREDGE INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 – 2 cups All Purpose

1 Tablespoon Cayenne

3 Tablespoon Salt

2 Tablespoons Pepper

3 Tablespoon Paprika

2 Tablespoons Garlic Powder

1 Tablespoon Onion Powder

Add all ingredients into a mixing bowl – incorporate well:

ASSEMBLY:

Season Mushrooms

In a mixing bowl add Mushrooms

Season mixing – One tablespoon at a time until coated well

Add oil and to make sure that the mushrooms are glossy and seasoned well.

If need be – add more seasoning after the fact.

Add Seasoned Mushrooms to Wet Dregde

Then into Dry Dredge

And repeat these Steps and allow to rest

Assemble Hot Honey Sauce

Bun: Brioche

Assembly: In a saute pan on medium-high heat

Add 1 1/2 tbsp grapeseed oil

Once shimmering toast inside and outside of the top and bottom bun.

Into that same Saute Pan add your frying oil

Add to heat and shimmer but not begin to smoke. – appros 315-325 degrees F.

FRY TIME

Grab your seasoned and rested chicken and dip into the dry dredge once more.

Shake off excess flour

Fry in heated oils approx 8 – minutes

Once cooked, remove from oil, placed on a paper towel and gently salt

MAYO Bun

Both top and bottom

Gently Dip Fried Mushrooms into Hot Honey

Add Sweet Pickles

Top with Top Mayo’ed Brioche Bun