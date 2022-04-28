Pro Athletes Deebo Samuel and Michaela Onyewere Rely On This Health Drink for Muscle Recovery

A group of dynamic athletes, including San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and WNBA New York Liberty forward Michaela Onyewere, are sharing their secret for faster recovery: tart cherry juice. Both sports stars refuel daily with wellness beverage Cheribundi, a naturally tart cherry juice packed with Vitamin A and C, potassium, manganese, and antioxidants. The nutrient-rich performance drink is proven to reduce muscle soreness, boost immunity, and guarantee a faster recovery post-workout.

At least fifteen independent, peer-reviewed, scientific studies have proven consuming at least eight ounces of tart cherry juice for several days accelerates recovery after exercise reduces inflammation, improves sleep, and helps you recover from workouts more quickly. Formulated through a proprietary filtration process and made in the USA, Cheribundi’s purpose is to fuel professional and every athlete’s daily progress, no matter where you are in your fitness journey.

“I was first introduced to the brand in college at South Carolina and really started to double down on it during my second pro season after my injury,” says NFL receiver Samuel who was named a First-Team All Pro and selected to the Pro Bowl following his spectacular 2021 season. “During my recovery process, I was able to truly experience the benefits of the antioxidant power of tart cherries first-hand and it’s become an essential part of my daily routine.”

As the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, Onyewere admits, “I drink Cheribundi’s tart cherry juice everyday to prevent inflammation and sleep more deeply, because I play my best when I feel the best and this performance aid helps me do that.”

Both Deebo and Onyewere feel so strongly about the brand’s effectiveness, they have joined as the first-ever athlete investors. Shop the innovative brand’s variety of all-natural drinks below.

Cheribundi Pure Concentration $36 per case, cheribundi.com

Compact size and concentrated results. Pure tart cherry juice carefully concentrated through our proprietary process for maximum antioxidant strength. Double your recovery on the go.

Cheribundi Pure drink $40 per case, cheribundi.com

Strip down your recovery ritual to the bare essentials – just tart cherry juice. This is the highest antioxidant strength possible. Pure, simple, and powerful.

Cheribundi Immunity Concentration $36 per case, cheribundi.com

Immunity support quadruple threat. Vitamin C, B vitamins, ginger, and tart cherry juice carefully concentrated into a compact size. Double strength results on-the-go.

Cheribundi Sleep Concentration $36 per case, cheribundi.com

Sleep easy wherever life takes you. Tart cherry juice carefully concentrated with melatonin and magnesium. Compact size and double strength results on the go.