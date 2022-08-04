Four Black Culinary Creators Receive Grant to Support Their Businesses

For the third consecutive year, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto has joined forces with Black Food Folks, a fellowship of Black professionals in food and drink, to provide grants and recognize four trailblazing culinary creators and celebrate their craftsmanship.

The initiative is a step forward to support local businesses and celebrating the successes of the Black culinary community, giving them a platform, monetary grants, and resources to continue establishing their strong businesses and expertise. It also celebrates culture, heritage, and creativity with a limited-edition tasting menu crafted by the Culinary Creator Honorees that will include delicious summery treats incorporating indulgent Talenti Gelato. The limited-edition recipes can be found at each of their establishments from July 18th to August 14th.

From left to right: Ashleigh Pearson, Maya-Camille Broussard, Felicia Maiden, and Jasmine Macon. Images: courtesy of Talenti.

Keep reading for more information about the four creators, Ashleigh Pearson, Maya-Camille Broussard, Felicia Maiden, and Jasmine Macon, and their unique dessert recipes below.

Jasmine Macon: Mango Donut with Basil Caramel and Ginger Crumb with Mango Sorbetto

Image: courtesy of Talenti

Hailing from Charlotte, NC, Macon is paving her own culinary path and chasing her dream of opening her own donut shop, Beyond Amazing Donuts (B.A.D.), this summer. Macon created a Mango Donut with Basil Caramel and Ginger Crumb with Talenti Alphonso Mango Sorbetto.

Recipe:

I cup- mango sorbetto

1 cup – whole milk

1/3 cup- granulated sugar

1/4 cup- cornstarch

6 egg yolks

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup butter

Directions:

In a measuring cup or small mixing bowl, whisk the egg yolks, sugar, and cornstarch until pale and creamy. Set aside.

In a small saucepan, heat the mango sorbetto and milk. When the mixture starts to simmer, remove from heat. Gradually add the hot mango mixture to the egg yolk mixture, whisking constantly. When about 1/3 of the mixture has been incorporated, pour the yolk mixture into the remaining hot mango mixture, and stir to combine.

Return the mixture to the heat and cook, whisking constantly, until the mixture thickens and bubbles for 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and add the butter and vanilla extract, stirring until the butter has completely melted and incorporated. Strain with a fine mesh strainer into a heat-proof bowl, then cover with plastic wrap (with the plastic touching the surface of the cream to avoid forming a skin) and refrigerate for at least 4 hours (or overnight) before using.

Stabilized Chantilly Cream- will be added to turn the pastry cream into a diplomat cream.

Recipe:

1 tsp gelatin powder

2 tbsp water at room temperature

2 tbsp heavy whipping cream

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup confectioner’s sugar

Directions:

Add the water to a microwave safe bowl and sprinkle the unflavored gelatin on top. Allow to sit for a few minutes.

Transfer the gelatin mixture to the microwave and microwave until the gelatin is fully dissolved, this will just take a few seconds. Stir the mixture, then set aside to cool.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or in a large mixing bowl using an electric mixer, combine the heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. Whip the mixture until it starts to thicken and soft peaks form, then turn the mixer to low speed. Slowly pour in the gelatin mixture until well combined. Increase the mixer to medium speed and continue mixing until stiff peaks form.

Gently fold whipped cream into pastry cream to create the diplomat filling.

Ashleigh Pearson: Coconut Lime Brownie Pop with Coconut Gelato

Image: courtesy of Talenti

Ashleigh Pearson, of Petite Soeur in Washington D.C., has taken her background in science and turned it into a business that delivers on her belief that luxury chocolate should be more accessible without sacrificing quality. Pearson created a Coconut Lime Brownie Pop with Talenti Caribbean Coconut Gelato.

Recipe:

2 ¾ cups dark chocolate

1 1/4 cups butter

8 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

2 ½ cups sugar

1 ¼ cups butter

¾ cup flour

1/3 cup cocoa

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

Directions:

Over a hot water bath gently melt chocolate and butter

Combine and sift all dry ingredients and set aside

in a mixer with a whisk combine eggs, sugar, and vanilla.

Rotate into the mixer half the dry, then half the crème fraiche, and repeat until the mixture has come together.

Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Cocoa Nib Crunch

Recipe:

1 cup milk chocolate

½ cup cocoa butter

¼ cup cocoa nibs

Directions:

Melt chocolate and butter over a hot water bath.

Add cocoa nibs and combine.

Lime Jam

Recipe:

2/3 cup sugar

½ cup coconut milk

1/8 cup lime juice

3 1/3 cup caramelized white chocolate

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Over a hot water bath combine melt caramelized white chocolate.

In a small saucepan heat sugar, coconut milk, and lime juice.

Stir the mixture to make sure sugar does not burn on the bottom.

Bring to a boil.

Add the just boiling coconut mixture to the caramelized white chocolate and whisk from the center until emulsified.

Whisk in a pinch of salt.

Building the Bar

Components:

Brownie portioned 1.5 by 2.5 inches

Lime jam in a piping bag

Talenti Caribbean Coconut Gelato

Milk chocolate crunch dip

Directions:

In a standard silicone popsicle mold layer in soft Talenti Caribbean Coconut Gelato

Gently place brownie into the mold.

Pipe the lime jam over the brownie portion.

Fill the mold to the top with the remaining Talenti Caribbean Coconut Gelato and insert popsicle stick.

Freeze overnight, and unmold with melted but cool crunch dip, submerge each popsicle into the dip

Maya-Camille Broussard: Apple Cider Bread Pudding with a Mango Curd and Sorbetto

Maya-Camille Broussard established Justice of the Pies in honor of her late father, Stephen J. Broussard. The bakery specializes in sweet and savory pies, quiches and tarts. In addition to delivering amazing pies, quiches and tarts, Broussard is committed to positively impacting the lives of others. For the recipe, Broussard paired Justice of the Pie’s Apple Cider Bread Pudding with a mango curd made using Talenti’s Alphonso Mango Sorbetto. The recipe is available on Talenti’s Instagram.

Felicia Mayden: Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich

Image: courtesy of Talenti

Mayden, executive pastry chef at The Emily Hotel in Chicago, IL, participates in #BakersAgainstRacism, which connects bakers across the globe to fight against racism, amongst other community outreach and fundraisers. Mayden’s recipe incorporates Talenti Madagascan Vanilla Bean Gelato in a Banana Pudding Ice Cream Sandwich.

Wafer Cookie

Recipe (1 Cookie):

113g – Butter, soft

100g – Sugar

55g – Light Brown Sugar

1 Egg

4g – Vanilla Extract

171g – All Purpose Flour

2g – Salt

2g – Baking Soda

Directions:

Cream butter and sugars to light and fluffy

Add eggs one at a time. Add vanilla extract

Mix Flour, salt, and baking powder.

Mix in flour to butter mixture

Roll dough between two sheets of paper to 3/4″

Chill for at least 20 minutes

Using a #70 cutter, punch out the circles for the sandwiches

Move each circle to a sheet pan lined with parchment and sprayed or a slip mat.

Bake at 325 for about 10-12 minutes

Banana Sauce

Recipe:

850g – Dark Brown Sugar

67 g – Glucose

850g – Heavy Cream

567g – Butter

150g – Crème de Banana Liqueur Alcohol can be cooked off by placing the liqueur in a pan and carefully igniting the alcohol to allow for the alcohol to cook off. Please be careful as the flame may become large. Do not do this in a closed space unless there is proper ventilation

¼ cup – Lime Juice

1 Tbs. – Salt

Directions:

Bring sugar, glucose, and cream to a boil in a medium sauce pot

Remove from heat

Whisk in butter and crème de banana

Roasted Banana

Recipe:

Bananas

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400F

Slice banana in half, down the middle vertically

Place the banana slices on sheet pan lined with aluminum foil or parchment

Roast in oven for 10-15 minutes

Remove from oven and allow to cool

Remove the banana pulp from the peel

Store as needed

Building the Ice Cream Sandwich

Components:

Wafer Cookies

Roasted Bananas

Banana Sauce

Talenti Madagascan Vanilla

Directions: