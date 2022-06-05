Ghetto Gastro, A Bronx-Based Culinary Collective, Uplifts Black Creativity Through Breakfast Food

Born in the Bronx in 2021, Ghetto Gastro was launched by Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker to champion the borough as a driver of global culture by using delicious, healthy food to connect and make an impact within their community. The New York-based trio also collaborates with partners across fashion, art, design, and music, including Nike, Virgil Abloh, and Beats by Dre, to support Black creativity, local organizations, and culture.

Looking to spread joy, nourishment, and fill a void for authentically Black voices within the the food industry, Ghetto Gastro launched an Instagram cooking series called “Stease the Day”. The 3 minute long instructional videos walk through recipes, from mango chow to tostones, from chefs that don’t need to code switch or “turn on” a diluted image.

In addition to the series, the brand also introduced a line of breakfast food products with clean ingredients rooted in African tradition available to shop below.



Image: courtesy of Ghetto Gastro.

Ghetto Gastro Wavy Waffle & Pancake Mix $20, ghettogastro.com

This non-GMO, vegan, and gluten free waffle and pancake mix is packed with purposeful ingredients including coconut and cassava flour, papaya and hibiscus.

Ghetto Gastro Sovereign Syrup ghettogastro.com

This syrup isn’t just for waffles — it makes a unique alternative to any liquid sweetener that can be a substitution for simple syrup in cocktails, added to baked goods, and tossed with roasted vegetables. It combines three ingredients Dark Maple, Sorghum and Apple Cider, each bringing its own unique properties and flavor profiles.