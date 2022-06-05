|Ghetto Gastro, A Bronx-Based Culinary Collective, Uplifts Black Creativity Through Breakfast Food|The 7th Annual Black Music Honors Is Setting Off Black Music Month the Right Way|Sustainability Platform BLANK Uses Art and Food to Encourage Carbon Literacy|Three Exercises to Minimize Pain and Discomfort From Pelvic Floor Disorder|Frank Ocean Set To Write and Direct His First Feature Film|Ricki Fairley, Co-Founder of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance Shares Why Clinical Trial Participation Will Help Black Women Beat Breast Cancer|Carmelo Anthony Calls For the Release of Brittney Griner|Chef Gregory Collier is the First Charlotte Chef to Be Named a James Beard Finalist|EBONY Rundown: President Biden Calls For Bans Of Assault Rifles, Rapper Young Thug Denied Bond, And More|Roshunda Jones-Koumba to Receive Tony Award For Excellence in Education

Ghetto Gastro, A Bronx-Based Culinary Collective, Uplifts Black Creativity Through Breakfast Food

Ghetto_Gastro_Wavy_Waffle
Image: courtesy of Ghetto Gastro.
  • The group unites transcontinental flavors with culture, and style.
Born in the Bronx in 2021, Ghetto Gastro was launched by Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker to champion the borough as a driver of global culture by using delicious, healthy food to connect and make an impact within their community. The New York-based trio also collaborates with partners across fashion, art, design, and music, including Nike, Virgil Abloh, and Beats by Dre, to support Black creativity, local organizations, and culture. 

Looking to spread joy, nourishment, and fill a void for authentically Black voices within the the food industry, Ghetto Gastro launched an Instagram cooking series called “Stease the Day”. The 3 minute long instructional videos walk through recipes, from mango chow to tostones, from chefs that don’t need to code switch or “turn on” a diluted image. 

In addition to the series, the brand also introduced a line of breakfast food products with clean ingredients rooted in African tradition available to shop below.

Image: courtesy of Ghetto Gastro.

Ghetto Gastro Wavy Waffle & Pancake Mix $20, ghettogastro.com

This non-GMO, vegan, and gluten free waffle and pancake mix is packed with purposeful ingredients including coconut and cassava flour, papaya and hibiscus.

Ghetto Gastro Sovereign Syrup ghettogastro.com

This syrup isn’t just for waffles — it makes a unique alternative to any liquid sweetener that can be a substitution for simple syrup in cocktails, added to baked goods, and tossed with roasted vegetables. It combines three ingredients Dark Maple, Sorghum and Apple Cider, each bringing its own unique properties and flavor profiles. 

