Kevin Curry of FitMenCook Collaborate on Tasty, Time-Saving Meal Kits With Home Chef



Home Chef, the leading meal solutions brand, available both online and in-store, is partnering with Kevin Curry, creator, entrepreneur and cookbook author behind FitMenCook, to bring fans a limited-time lineup of fresh, delicious meals available for home delivery. Home Chef’s convenient and approachable meal kits combined with Curry’s flair for delicious, balanced recipes make this menu a perfect fit for seasonal, family-friendly summer meals without sacrificing healthy eating.

Image: courtesy of Home Chef.

With over 1 million Instagram followers, Curry has established himself as a leading voice for weight loss through nutrition, and the importance of prioritizing mental health and spirituality as well. Speaking on the brand’s partnership with Curry, Shira Schwarz, VP of brand marketing at Home Chef says, “Kevin is the perfect partner for this menu because his creativity and confidence in the kitchen is contagious – and he does it all with accessible recipes that any cook can recreate.”

The convenient meal kits were created with Curry’s flair for flavor-packed, balanced recipes to make this collab menu a perfect fit for anyone looking to spice up their cooking routines, without sacrificing healthy eating habits or enjoying summer. Each delicious recipe can be modified to your liking and wellness goals, with carb and calorie conscious options.



Home Chef x Kevin Curry meals: Smoky Chipotle Chicken Tacos and Stuffed Chicken Parmesan. Image: courtesy of Home Chef.

With vibrant recipes, Curry’s Home Chef menu spotlights seasonal ingredients and flavors in an approachable, time-saving format – because a home-cooked meal shouldn’t just taste delicious, it should make you feel good too, even if it was a breeze to make.

The four tasty and time-saving recipes include:

Smoky Chipotle Chicken Tacos: The perfect combination of sweet, spicy and smoky, made with chipotle-spiced chicken, fire-roasted salsa, creamy guacamole, and queso fresco. And the best part: It’s ready in just 15 minutes!

The perfect combination of sweet, spicy and smoky, made with chipotle-spiced chicken, fire-roasted salsa, creamy guacamole, and queso fresco. And the best part: It’s ready in just 15 minutes! Stuffed Chicken Parmesan : An easy, cheesy, carb and calorie-conscious take on an Italian American classic made with chicken breast stuffed with the dish’s namesake cheese, topped with marinara (and yes, more parm), and served alongside herb-y, in-season zucchini and red bell peppers. This Oven-Ready meal is ready to heat and enjoy with minimal prep or mess.

: An easy, cheesy, carb and calorie-conscious take on an Italian American classic made with chicken breast stuffed with the dish’s namesake cheese, topped with marinara (and yes, more parm), and served alongside herb-y, in-season zucchini and red bell peppers. This Oven-Ready meal is ready to heat and enjoy with minimal prep or mess. Beef Egg Roll Rice Bowl: A deconstructed version of a takeout favorite removes the rolling and frying but keeps the fresh flavors, including bell pepper, green onions, and cabbage, and umami-packed beef made with sweet chili and soy sauce, all served over a bed of jasmine rice and topped with crispy wonton strips for everyone still craving that signature crunch in every bite – and it takes just 15 minutes from fridge to table.

A deconstructed version of a takeout favorite removes the rolling and frying but keeps the fresh flavors, including bell pepper, green onions, and cabbage, and umami-packed beef made with sweet chili and soy sauce, all served over a bed of jasmine rice and topped with crispy wonton strips for everyone still craving that signature crunch in every bite – and it takes just 15 minutes from fridge to table. Enchilada Turkey Meatloaf: This hearty, oven-ready meal is full of flavors inspired by Mexican cuisine, like poblano and bell peppers, black beans, corn, and queso fresco. Paired with easy, no-prep turkey meatloaves topped with enchilada sauce, this well-balanced meal (which is carb- and calorie-conscious) is sure to be a quick and convenient hit at meal-time.

To order the Home Chef x FitMenCook meal kits visit instagram/fitmencook.