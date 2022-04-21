Jermaine Dupri Introduces a Line of Guilt-Free, Tasty Vegan Ice Cream

We’re all familiar with music legend Jermaine Dupri’s long list of hit songs but most people don’t know that for over a decade, the Grammy Award winner has followed a strictly vegan diet. Inspired by all of the health benefits he experienced after going vegan, Dupri is on a mission to “make healthy alternatives accessible to everyone” with his most recent venture: JD’s Vegan. The carefully crafted line of deceptively delicious dairy-free and ultra-satisfying vegan frozen treats are nutritious and also highlight his hit songs, favorite desserts, and the flavors of his hometown – Atlanta.

The line of all-natural frozen desserts are so creamy and indulgent, you won’t believe what’s not in them. Dupri prioritized taste to “help to diminish misguided fears towards a plant-based lifestyle.” Completely vegan, the formulation of each unique flavor follows a strict guideline of producing an indulgent taste without any animal milk or creamers, artificial flavors or sweeteners. Describing the formula he says, “I made sure that JD’s Vegan ice creams taste as good as, or better than, the real thing. You don’t have to lose anything going vegan…you can gain quality foods with out-of-this-world flavor and taste. The endlessly smooth, nutty, and mild, coconut cream mimics the milky full-bodied consistency found in dairy ice cream.”

Through his brand, Dupri continues to blend his passion for inspiring a “culinary consciousness” with his impact on the culture. This week, he celebrated the 25th anniversary of his Billboard 100 hit “My Way”. Written and produced by the Grammy Award winner himself, and performed by good friend Usher, this song was arguably the biggest hit on Usher’s breakthrough album. Named after the hit song, his newest flavor Chocolate My Way is an ultra-rich, smooth ice cream made with dark chocolate, cocoa butter, and a hint of vanilla bean. It is one of the brand’s best-sellers and continues to be a fan favorite for music-lovers, ice cream fanatics, and vegans alike.

Available online at Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores nationwide at $30 for four pints, the deliciously rich, plant-based ice cream will satisfy your craving to eat something sweet – without all the guilt!